PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published May 22, 2025 | 07:25 PM
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.
The Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs climax as arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars collide in a winner-takes-all match for the final spot in the championship decider.
Will Karachi's power-hitting prove decisive? Or will Lahore's championship DNA shine through? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars at 7:30 PM PST on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, from Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars
Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons and won 13 games. So, Karachi Kings are the favorite to win the Eliminator I of PSL 2025.
Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36, for a 37.89% win percentage. The Kings were the champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the finals this time.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches, with a 42.55% win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have recently performed well and won the PSL championship twice. They play good cricket and want to be in the finals again this season.
Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10
Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their 2nd match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.
Karachi Kings played against Lahore Qalandars again this season in their eighth match. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Because of bad weather, Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs under the DLS method. Karachi Kings were given the target of 168 runs, which they achieved in the 15th over at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets with three balls left.
Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have performed against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10
Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.
Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.
Karachi Kings faced United in their 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.
Karachi Kings played their fifth match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs, losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.
The sixth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Karachi Kings restricted the Gladiators to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.
Karachi Kings again faced Multan Sultans in their seventh match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Kings scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. They restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.
Karachi Kings again faced Peshawar Zalmi in their 9th match in PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 237 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 214 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, winning the match by 23 runs.
Karachi Kings faced Islamabad United in their 10th match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 251 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The Kings could not chase the target and were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 172 runs. Islamabad United won the match by 79 runs.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10
Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.
Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.
Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.
The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.
Lahore Qalandars played their sixth match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. This time, they won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.
Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.
Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United again in their seventh match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.
Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 8th match this season. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 111 runs in 11.3 overs at the loss of three wickets when a sandstorm hit the ground and the match concluded as a no-result game.
The 10th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars scored 149 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 13 overs. Qalandars restricted Peshwar Zalmi to 123 runs at the loss of eight wickets, winning the match by 26 runs.
Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table
Review how Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars perform at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.
Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table
Karachi Kings have played 10 matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and once against Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, but losing once to Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars and twice to Islamabad United. Their net Run Rate was +0.049, and with 12 points, the Kings were in 3rd place in the PSL 10 Points table.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table
Lahore Qalandars have played 10 matches this season, winning against Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings, losing against Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans, and their match against Quetta Gladiators did not result. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars was +1.036, and they were in 4th place on the PSL 10 Points table with 11 points.
PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads
The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for the Pakistan Super League 10 Play-Off 2.
Playing 11 of Karachi Kings
The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- David Warner (C)
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Hasan Ali
- James Vince
- Khushdil Shah
- Aamir Jamal
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Shan Masood
- Arafat Minhas
- Litton Das
- Mir Hamza
- Tim Seifert
- Zahid Mehmood
- Fawad Ali
- Riazullah
- Kane Williamson
- Mohammad Nabi
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 Batters
Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- David Warner
- Irfan Khan Niazi
- Kane Williamson
- Riazullah
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Shan Masood
- Litton Das
- Tim Seifert
- James Vince
Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Adam Milne
- Mohammad Abbas Afridi
- Fawad Ali
- Hasan Ali
- Mir Hamza
- Zahid Mehmood
- Mirza Mamoon
Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders
All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Aamir Jamal
- Arafat Minhas
- Khushdil Shah
- Mohammad Nabi
Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper
Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Play-off 2.
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Daryl Mitchel
- Haris Rauf
- Kusal Perera
- Sikandar Raza
- Abdullah Shafique
- Jahandad Khan
- Zaman Khan
- Asif Afridi
- Asif Ali
- David Wiese
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rishad Hossain
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Mohammad Naeem
- Sam Billings
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Asif Ali
- Mohammad Naeem
- Kusal Perera
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Sam Billings
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Azab
- Momin Qamar
- Salman Ali Mirza
- Asif Afridi
- Zaman Khan
Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.
- Daryl Mitchel
- David Wiese
- Jahandad Khan
- Rishad Hossain
- Sikandar Raza
- Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers
Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.
Who Will Win PSL 2025 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Match?
According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Karachi Kings is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Play-off 2. However, both teams have won their last match in this tournament. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the Eliminator I in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.
PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score
To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE score at 7:30 PM PST on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.
