PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs climax as arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars collide in a winner-takes-all match for the final spot in the championship decider.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs climax as arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars collide in a winner-takes-all match for the final spot in the championship decider.

Will Karachi's power-hitting prove decisive? Or will Lahore's championship DNA shine through?

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars

Look at Karachi Kings' performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 19 matches against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons and won 13 games. So, Karachi Kings are the favorite to win the Eliminator I of PSL 2025.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36, for a 37.89% win percentage. The Kings were the champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the finals this time.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches, with a 42.55% win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have recently performed well and won the PSL championship twice. They play good cricket and want to be in the finals again this season.

Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their 2nd match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings played against Lahore Qalandars again this season in their eighth match. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Because of bad weather, Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs under the DLS method. Karachi Kings were given the target of 168 runs, which they achieved in the 15th over at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets with three balls left.

Let’s review how Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have performed against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Karachi Kings played their first match against Multan Sultans. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings faced United in their 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Karachi Kings played their fifth match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs, losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The sixth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Karachi Kings restricted the Gladiators to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Karachi Kings again faced Multan Sultans in their seventh match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Kings scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. They restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.

Karachi Kings again faced Peshawar Zalmi in their 9th match in PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 237 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 214 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, winning the match by 23 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Islamabad United in their 10th match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 251 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The Kings could not chase the target and were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 172 runs. Islamabad United won the match by 79 runs.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played their sixth match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. This time, they won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United again in their seventh match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 8th match this season. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 111 runs in 11.3 overs at the loss of three wickets when a sandstorm hit the ground and the match concluded as a no-result game.

The 10th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars scored 149 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 13 overs. Qalandars restricted Peshwar Zalmi to 123 runs at the loss of eight wickets, winning the match by 26 runs.

Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Review how Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars perform at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played 10 matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and once against Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, but losing once to Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars and twice to Islamabad United. Their net Run Rate was +0.049, and with 12 points, the Kings were in 3rd place in the PSL 10 Points table.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have played 10 matches this season, winning against Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings, losing against Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans, and their match against Quetta Gladiators did not result. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars was +1.036, and they were in 4th place on the PSL 10 Points table with 11 points.

PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of Karachi Kings' and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for the Pakistan Super League 10 Play-Off 2.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeeper

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Play-off 2.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Karachi Kings is the favorite team to win the PSL 10 Play-off 2. However, both teams have won their last match in this tournament. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the Eliminator I in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

PSL 10 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score