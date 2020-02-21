UrduPoint.com
PSL 5 Opens At National Stadium Amid Gleaming Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:20 AM

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 5th edition Pakistan Super League (PSL) held Thursday at Karachi's National Stadium with thousands of Pakistanis participating with an unmatched enthusiasm for the cricket at home

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The opening ceremony of the 5th edition Pakistan Super League (PSL) held Thursday at Karachi's National Stadium with thousands of Pakistanis participating with an unmatched enthusiasm for the cricket at home.

The ceremony opened with national anthem which was followed by the history of the PSL's journey narrated by Shahzad Nawaz. This is also the first Pakistan-only edition of PSL where all the matches will be played at home grounds in four cities including Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Hosted by Fakhar-e-Alam the the ceremony was officially started when he invited Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to deliver the speech. The CM lauded the efforts of PSL management and congratulated the nation for another successful edition of PSL.

Speaking at the occasion the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani described the struggles and efforts made by the board to start, retain and bringing the entire PSL from UAE to its real home of Pakistan giving the home audiences a treat as cricket was disappears from home grounds for last few years.

"Pakistan is opening its doors to the rest of the world, and the PSL is making this happen," Mani said.

Ceremony was also ornamented by various musical performances of regional and local musicians and singers to portray the rich culture of the country before the world.

Musical part began with an elaborated orchestra, including trumpeters and dhol players, presenting an instrumental of the official PSL 2020 anthem, "Tayyar Hain" The first performance saw a Sufi piece with singer Sanam Marvi and famous qawwali duo Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad which was followed by singer Sajjad Ali who mesmerized the Karachiites with some of his classic tunes such as Babia and Sohni Lagdi from the 90s.

The whole ceremony was a celebration of nationalism, cricketing pride and culture where renowned national singers such as Abrar-ul-Huq, Ali Azamt, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid, Aima Baig and legendary Rahat Fateh ALi Khan gave wholehearted performances.

Franchise owners and their captains as well children from the Deaf Reach School also made a stage appearance for an oath-taking ceremony regarding fair play.

The ceremony concluded with glaring fireworks.

