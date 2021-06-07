PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching practice in Abu Dhabi

(@fidahassanain)

A speedy ball hit the foreign wicketkeeper batsman who is playing for Lahore Qalandars on his lips during a practice session.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Ben Dunk, an overseas player who is representing Lahore Qalandars, has fallen injured during catching practice.

Lahore Qalandars also confirmed it in a statement

Ben Dunk is wicketkeeper-batsman was busy in catching practice when a speedy ball hit on his lips.

It was an hard hit that damaged the alignment of the players’ lips. The player underwent for realignment of his lips and seven-stitches were used for it.

The first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is due on June 9---just two days after.

The Qalandars are hoping that Dunk will recover before their match against Islamabad United.