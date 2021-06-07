UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL 6: Ben Dunk Falls Injured During Catching Practice In Abu Dhabi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:48 PM

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching practice in Abu Dhabi

A speedy ball hit the foreign wicketkeeper batsman who is playing for Lahore Qalandars on his lips during a practice session.  

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Ben Dunk, an overseas player who is representing Lahore Qalandars, has fallen injured during catching practice.

Lahore Qalandars also confirmed it in a statement

Ben Dunk is wicketkeeper-batsman was busy in catching practice when a speedy ball hit on his lips.

It was an hard hit that damaged the alignment of the players’ lips. The player underwent for realignment of his lips and seven-stitches were used for it.

The first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is due on June 9---just two days after.

The Qalandars are hoping that Dunk will recover before their match against Islamabad United.

Related Topics

Injured Lahore Qalandars June Islamabad United

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

36 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

36 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

36 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

36 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

1 hour ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.