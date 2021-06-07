PSL 6: Ben Dunk Falls Injured During Catching Practice In Abu Dhabi
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:48 PM
A speedy ball hit the foreign wicketkeeper batsman who is playing for Lahore Qalandars on his lips during a practice session.
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Ben Dunk, an overseas player who is representing Lahore Qalandars, has fallen injured during catching practice.
Lahore Qalandars also confirmed it in a statement
Ben Dunk is wicketkeeper-batsman was busy in catching practice when a speedy ball hit on his lips.
It was an hard hit that damaged the alignment of the players’ lips. The player underwent for realignment of his lips and seven-stitches were used for it.
The first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is due on June 9---just two days after.
The Qalandars are hoping that Dunk will recover before their match against Islamabad United.