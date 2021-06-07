UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Cricketers Will Drink Coconut Water And Use Ice Vests To Beat UAE Heat

Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

PCB CEO Wasim Khan says it’s 38 to 40 degrees Celsius but will be a bit cool in the evening to play the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) The Pakistani cricketers will use ice vests, packs and will drink Coconut water to beat the heat of United Arab Emirates while playing remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium.

The temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Abu Dhabi next few weeks. The ground will be empty as the spectators are not allowed due to Covid-19 situation.

According to the reports, some players will use ice vests on the field while bowlers will drink coconut water that keeps them coolant during the high-temperature.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) six season was stopped after some players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Talking on the matter, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan said that the conditions were not “unplayable”.

He said the players would use ice vests, packs, ice collars, regular drink intervals for their safety and good health.

However, the matches could be played only in playable conditions. The final match will be played on June 24.

“But it’s not in a position which is unplayable. It’s 38-40 degrees but by five o’ clock in the evening it cools down a little bit,” said Khan, adding that

The United Arab Emirates will host the remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League in September and October while India is considering moving the October-November T20 World Cup to the Gulf country.

