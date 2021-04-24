PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to be prepared next week  

(@fidahassanain)

The franchises are facing trouble in making successful combinations for remaining matches as Category-A players are not available or available for limited part of the league.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) The draft for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL)will be prepared next week, the latest reports say.

The Reports say that list of the players available for the matches have also been sent to the franchises.

However, they say that the players of Category-A are not available for the remaining matches and some of them are available but for a certain part.

“Unavailability of Category-A players has become headache for the franchises,” a local tv reported.

The England players who had played initial matches of PSL are also not available and the players from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are there but not that of Category-A.

However, the players from West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri-Lanka and Bangladesh are available. Shakeeb Ul Hassan and Tamim Iqbal have also been included into the list.

The franchises are facing serious problems in making successful combinations as some of the international players who played initial matches of PSL are busy with Indian Premier League, the reports say.

It may be mentioned here that the remaining matches of PSL will be played from June 1 to June 20 in Karachi while a week-long quarantine period for the foreign players will start from May 22.