UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL 6: First Match Will Be Played Between Islamabad United And Lahore Qalandar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:52 PM

PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandar

PSL 6 schedule for the remaining matches to be played at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium of Abu Dhabi has been released.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) The first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandar.

The match will start be played on June 9.

According to the schedule, there will be six double-headers and five of them during the preliminary round while the sixth match will be played on 21 June--the day when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

The schedule reveals that these matches will start at 5 pm UAE time (6 pm PKT time) and 10 pm UAE time (11 pm PKT time), respectively. The single-headers will begin at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PKT time).

The authorities have decided Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the venue for all remaining matches.

Revised HBL PSL 6 match schedule

3-8 June – Practice

9 JuneLahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

10 JuneMultan Sultans v Karachi Kings; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

11 JuneIslamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

12 JuneQuetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

13 JuneIslamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

14 JuneIslamabad United v Karachi Kings

15 JuneQuetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

16 JuneMultan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 JuneIslamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

18 JuneMultan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 JuneQuetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

20 June – Practice

21 Jun – Qualifier (1 v 2); Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

22 Jun – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

23 June – Rest/practice

24 Jun – Final

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Pakistan Super League UAE Abu Dhabi Lahore Qalandars June Islamabad United Karachi Kings All Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserves reach AED11.56 ..

1 minute ago

Cash-strapped Lebanon court scraps start of new tr ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ on July Meeting to Decide on Oil Production ..

2 minutes ago

European equities slide before key US data

2 minutes ago

Balochistan neglected in top slots of SECP in past ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt to provide 'maximum relief' to poor' in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.