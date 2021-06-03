PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandar

(@fidahassanain)

PSL 6 schedule for the remaining matches to be played at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium of Abu Dhabi has been released.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) The first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandar.

The match will start be played on June 9.

According to the schedule, there will be six double-headers and five of them during the preliminary round while the sixth match will be played on 21 June--the day when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

The schedule reveals that these matches will start at 5 pm UAE time (6 pm PKT time) and 10 pm UAE time (11 pm PKT time), respectively. The single-headers will begin at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PKT time).

The authorities have decided Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the venue for all remaining matches.

Revised HBL PSL 6 match schedule

3-8 June – Practice

9 June – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

10 June – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

11 June – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

12 June – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

13 June – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

14 June – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

15 June – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

16 June – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 June – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

18 June – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 June – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

20 June – Practice

21 Jun – Qualifier (1 v 2); Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

22 Jun – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

23 June – Rest/practice

24 Jun – Final