PSL 6: Islamabad United To Take On Defending Champions Karachi Kings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:14 PM

PSL 6: Islamabad United to take on defending champions Karachi Kings

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at  8:00 pm (9:00 PST).

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today at Sheikh Zayed Stadidum in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad has back to back two victories and is all set to stand victorious again in today’s match. After losing match from Lahore Qalandars, they became more vigour.

They outclassed Quetta Gladiators since then by 10 wickets before recovering from a 20-5 to win the game by 28 runs and settle scores with Lahore Qalandars Sunday night.

On other Karachi Kings began their journey as defending champions as they were inconsistent this season and had won three games and lost as many as six so far. Having 4th number on the points table and any unfavourable result for the Kings against Islamabad United may cause panic on their dugout.



Karachi Kings went down to Multan Sultans by 12 runs in their last PSL encounter in Abu Dhabi. They had the target of 176 runs to meet before coming to bat but they could score only 164 for 7. Babar Azam could score 85 not out off 63 balls, but his individual brilliance was not enough for his team.

Prevously, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets by chasing down a target of 197 runs in Karachi when they played last time PSL 2021.

More Stories From Sports

