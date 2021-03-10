PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Talat tested positive for COVID-19 during tournament

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Nauman Niaz claims that there had been total nine players whose COVID-19 tests were positive during the tournament’s matches while his guest speaker Shoaib Akhtar says that PCB intentionally did not share the total figures.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Islamabad United’s two players Hassan Ali and Hussain Talat tested positive for COVID-19, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed on Wednesday.

Shoaib Akhtar said that both players tested positive even before Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 was postponed.

“There were actually nine figures of COVID-19 patients but PCB did not reveal the correct figures,” said Shoaib Akhtar while talking on a popular tv show “Game on Hai” with Dr. Nauman Niaz.

In his program, Dr. Nauman Niaz also came down hard upon PCB and its medial department, saying that the medical practices were not in line with the modern world.

The medical staff chief of the PCB, he said, was not expert in viral diseases. He also claimed that there were nine players with Covid-19, saying that he could get the Names of only eight persons.

He said Kamran Khan of Karachi Kings, Tom Banton of Quetta Gladiators, Hussain Talat, Fawad Ahmed and Hassan Ali of Islamabad United, Lewis Gregory who also belongs to Islamabad United and Tom Abell of Lahore Qalandars were the names who tested positive for Coronavirus.