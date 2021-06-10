PSL 6: Karachi Kings won the toss to bowl first against Multan Sultans

(@fidahassanain)

The Players of both sides are excited amid the hot and chilling weather at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Karachi Kings is to field against Multan Sultans at Sheikh Zayed cricket Stadium today.

Dry and hot weather will test the players’ commitment.

Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Joe Clarke and Colin Ingram are out of Kings’ bunker but inclusion of Martin Guptil will be strength for it. Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan are great players while Mohammad Amir will be among the key bowlers for the franchise.

For Sultans, Afridi, Brathwaite, Lynn and Vince are not there but Mohammad Rizwan will be the key for them. Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gulbaz are also there for the batting side.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Muzarabani are also important for the pace while Usman Qadir and Imran Tahir are also great strength for Multan Sultans.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad and Hammad Azam.