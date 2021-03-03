UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Lahore-leg Matches Are Likely To Be Shifted To Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:22 PM

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted to Karachi

The reports say that PCB is thinking to shift Lahore matches to Karachi amid fears of COVID-19 after three players and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2021) Lahore-leg matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 are likely to be shifted to National Stadium amid fears of COVID-19, the reports say.

Pakistan cricket board is considering the option of shifting the Lahore-leg matches of PSL 6 to Karachi.

The reports say that all stakeholders including franchise owners have also been informed about the possible shift of Lahore matches to Karachi.

This development after three cricketers and a staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“All members of the bio-secure bubble will undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow,” says the PCB Spokesperson. PCB may take any decision after the results in this regard, he added.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6’s remaining 14 matches including Playoffs and final were scheduled to be played in Lahore.

