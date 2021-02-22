UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars Beat Quetta Gladiators By Nine Wickets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:05 PM

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets

Fakhar Zaman scored 82 while Muhammad Hafeez 73 to lead their team to victory againist Quetta Gladiators.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets on Monday night.

The match was played at Karachi National Stadium. Fakhar Zaman scored 82 while Muhammad Hafeez 73 to lead their team to victory againist Quetta Gladiators.

(More to Come)

