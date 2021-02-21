PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 21 February 2021: How to Watch LIVE on TV

Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of PSL 2017 season, will face each other in the 2nd match of PSL on 21 February 2021 at 2 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Lahore Qalandars Squad in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Dilbar Hussain

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Tom Abell

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Mr.Aaqib Javed is the coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021. Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, and Shahzad Butt is the fielding coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is going to lead the Lahore Qalandars as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hafeez

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Vice-Captain)

Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

David Wiese

Haris Rauf

Fakhar Zaman (brand ambassador)

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Samit Patel

Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Tom Abell

Zeeshan Ashraf

Salman Ali Agha

Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Maaz Khan

Zaid Alam

Supplementary Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Danyal

Joe Denly

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Fakhar Zaman

Zeeshan Ashraf

Sohail Akhtar

Mohammad Hafeez

Ben Dunk

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

All Rounders of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Samit Patel

David Weise

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz. Haider Ali Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ravi Bopara (England)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

David Miller (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib Malik

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Sherfane Rutherford

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Kamran Akmal

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Saqib Mahmood

Mohammad Imran

Imam ul Haq

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Amir Khan

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Kamran Akmal

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Imam ul Haq

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz (fast)

Saqib Mahmood (spinner)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)

Umaid Asif (medium fast)

Mohammad Irfan (fast)

Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)

Mohammad Imran (fast)

Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)

All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Wahab Riaz

Sherfane Rutherford

Amad Butt

Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.