- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans 21 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV
PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans 21 February 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:25 PM
Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 3rd match of PSL on 21 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. This contest will happen at National Stadium Karachi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Shadab Khan
- Hasan Ali
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
- Zafar Gohar
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Musa Khan
- Rohail Nazir
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Alex Hales
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan
- Reece Topley
- Lewis Gregory
- Phil Salt
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach. Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
- Alex Hales
- Hasan Ali
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Colin Munro
- Lewis Gregory
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Hussain Talat
- Phil Salt
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Reece Topley
- Rohail Nazir
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Zafar Gohar
- Muhammad Musa Khan
Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Mohammad Wasim
Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Chris Jordan
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Asif Ali
- Phil Salt
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Musa Khan
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Zafar Gohar
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Hasan Ali
- Reece Topley
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)
- Shadab Khan
- Hussain Talat
- Lewis Gregory
- Iftikhar Ahmed
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.
Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Shahid Afridi
- Shan Masood (Captain)
- Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)
- Imran Tahir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
- Sohail Khan
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Sohaibullah
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Mohammad Umar
- Imran Khan Snr.
Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Rilee Rossouw (South African)
- Imran Tahir (South African)
- James Vince (British)
- Chris Lynn (Australian)
- Adam Lyth (British)
- Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.
Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.
Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahid Afridi
- Rilee Rossouw
- Chris Lynn
Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Tahir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- James Vince
- Shan Masood (Captain)
- Usman Qadir
Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Adam Lyth
- Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Sohail Khan
- Sohaibullah
Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Mohammad Umar
Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Imran Khan
Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shan Masood
- Chris Lynn
- Rilee Rossouw
- James Vince
- Muhammad Rizwan
Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Khan Snr
- Osman Qadir
- Sohail Tanvir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Khan
All Rounders of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahid Afridi
Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.