PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans 21 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 3rd match of PSL on 21 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. This contest will happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Shadab Khan

Hasan Ali

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Zafar Gohar

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Akif Javed

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Musa Khan

Rohail Nazir

Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Alex Hales

Colin Munro

Chris Jordan

Reece Topley

Lewis Gregory

Phil Salt

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach. Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Shadab Khan

Alex Hales

Hasan Ali

Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Faheem Ashraf

Colin Munro

Lewis Gregory

Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Ali

Hussain Talat

Phil Salt

Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Reece Topley

Rohail Nazir

Iftikhar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Muhammad Musa Khan

Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Mohammad Wasim

Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Akif Javed

Chris Jordan

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)

Faheem Ashraf

Asif Ali

Phil Salt

Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Musa Khan

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Akif Javed

Zafar Gohar

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Hasan Ali

Reece Topley

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Munro

Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)

Shadab Khan

Hussain Talat

Lewis Gregory

Iftikhar Ahmed

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Rohail Nazir

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Shahid Afridi

Shan Masood (Captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Sohail Khan

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaibullah

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Imran Khan Snr.

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Rilee Rossouw (South African)

Imran Tahir (South African)

James Vince (British)

Chris Lynn (Australian)

Adam Lyth (British)

Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.

Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Rilee Rossouw

Chris Lynn

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

James Vince

Shan Masood (Captain)

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Adam Lyth

Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohail Khan

Sohaibullah

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Carlos Brathwaite

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shan Masood

Chris Lynn

Rilee Rossouw

James Vince

Muhammad Rizwan

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan Snr

Osman Qadir

Sohail Tanvir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Khan

All Rounders of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.