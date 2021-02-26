- Home
PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators 26 February 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:20 PM
Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, will face each other in the 8th match of PSL on Friday 26th February 2021 at 8 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.
Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- Shoaib Malik
- Kamran Akmal
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Wahab Riaz
- Haider Ali
- Saqib Mahmood
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Umaid Asif
- Mohammad Irfan
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Mohammad Imran
- Abrar Ahmed
- Amad Butt
Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- Liam Livingstone (England)
- Ravi Bopara (England)
- Saqib Mahmood (England)
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)
- Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)
- David Miller (South Africa)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.
Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Miller
- Wahab Riaz
- Shoaib Malik
Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Kamran Akmal
Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Amad Butt
- Liam Livingstone
- Haider Ali
Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saqib Mahmood
- Mohammad Imran
- Imam ul Haq
- Umaid Asif
- Mohammad Irfan
Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Imran
- Abrar Ahmed
Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ravi Bopara
- Mohammad Amir Khan
Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Miller
- Kamran Akmal
- Mohammad Imran
- Shoaib Malik
- Imam ul Haq
- Liam Livingstone
- Haider Ali
Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Wahab Riaz (fast)
- Saqib Mahmood (spinner)
- Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)
- Umaid Asif (medium fast)
- Mohammad Irfan (fast)
- Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)
- Mohammad Imran (fast)
- Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)
All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ravi Bopara
- Wahab Riaz
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Amad Butt
Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Kamran Akmal
Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.
Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Anwar Ali
- Azam Khan
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Naseem Shah
- Zahid Mahmood
- Usman Khan Shinwari
- Qais Ahmad
- Abdul Nasir
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
- Usman Khan
Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Ben Cutting
- Chris Gayle
- Dale Steyn
- Tom Banton
- Cameron Delport
- Faf du Plessis
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.
Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.
Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Cutting (Australia)
- Muhammad Hasnain
- Muhammad Nawaz
Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah
- Usman Khan Shinwari
Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Cameron Delport (South Africa)
- Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)
- Anwar Ali
- Zahid Mahmood
- Abdul Nasir
Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Khan
Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Ben Cutting
- Sarfraz Ahmed
- Cameron Delport
- Saim Ayub
- Usman Khan
- Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Shinwari
- Naeem Shah
- Zahid Mehmood
- Qais Ahmed
- Aarish Ali Khan
All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Anwar Ali
- Abdul Nasir
Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Azam Khan
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super TV Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony Sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.