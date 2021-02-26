PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators 26 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, will face each other in the 8th match of PSL on Friday 26th February 2021 at 8 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Shoaib Malik

Kamran Akmal

Imam-ul-Haq

Wahab Riaz

Haider Ali

Saqib Mahmood

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Amad Butt

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ravi Bopara (England)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

David Miller (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib Malik

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Sherfane Rutherford

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Kamran Akmal

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Saqib Mahmood

Mohammad Imran

Imam ul Haq

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Amir Khan

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Kamran Akmal

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Imam ul Haq

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz (fast)

Saqib Mahmood (spinner)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)

Umaid Asif (medium fast)

Mohammad Irfan (fast)

Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)

Mohammad Imran (fast)

Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)

All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Wahab Riaz

Sherfane Rutherford

Amad Butt

Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Anwar Ali

Azam Khan

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Zahid Mahmood

Usman Khan Shinwari

Qais Ahmad

Abdul Nasir

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Usman Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Ben Cutting

Chris Gayle

Dale Steyn

Tom Banton

Cameron Delport

Faf du Plessis

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Cutting (Australia)

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam Khan

Naseem Shah

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Abdul Nasir

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Dale Steyn

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Ben Cutting

Sarfraz Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hasnain

Dale Steyn

Usman Shinwari

Naeem Shah

Zahid Mehmood

Qais Ahmed

Aarish Ali Khan

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Abdul Nasir

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Azam Khan

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super TV Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony Sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.