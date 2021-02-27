PSL 6 Match 09 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 27 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 9th match of PSL on Saturday, 27th February 2021 at 2 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi, the home ground of Karachi Kings.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 has 17 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Aamer Yamin

Arshad Iqbal

Babar Azam

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Amir

Sharjeel Khan

Waqas Maqsood

Danish Aziz

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmed

Qasim Akram

Zeeshan Malik

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Colin Ingram

Chadwick Walton

Dan Christian

Joe Clarke

Mohammad Nabi

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

After the death of Karachi Kings' coach, Mickey Arthur, now the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 6, is Herschelle Gibbs (former South African batsman). Besides, Azhar Mehmood will be doing the job of Assistant Coach. So you can see how they both are going to train boys for the match.

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Ingram (South African right-arm leg spinner)

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim(Captain all-rounder)

Dan Christian (Australian all-rounder powerful hitter)

Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder, right-handed batsman, and off-break bowler)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-Hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood (Left-arm Fast Medium Bowler) (Brand Ambassador)

Joe Clarke (Right-Handed Batsman)

Zeeshan Malik (Right-Handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-Handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Qasim Akram (Right-Handed Batsman)

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad (Left-arm Off-Spin Bowler)

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Chadwick Walton (Right-Hand Batsman)

Joe Clarke (Right-Handed Batsman)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Zeeshan Malik (Right-Handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-Handed Batsman)

Qasim Akram (Right-Handed Batsman)

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Ingram (Right-arm leg spin)

Arshad Iqbal (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Noor Ahmad (Left-arm Off-Spin Bowler)

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Waqas Maqsood (Left-arm Fast Medium Bowler)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim(all-rounder)

Dan Christian (all-rounder, powerful hitter)

Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder, right-handed batsman, and off-break bowler)

Wicket Keeper of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Chadwick Walton

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Shahid Afridi

Shan Masood (Captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Sohail Khan

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaibullah

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Imran Khan Snr.

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Rilee Rossouw (South African)

Imran Tahir (South African)

James Vince (British)

Chris Lynn (Australian)

Adam Lyth (British)

Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.

Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Rilee Rossouw

Chris Lynn

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

James Vince

Shan Masood (Captain)

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Adam Lyth

Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohail Khan

Sohaibullah

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Carlos Brathwaite

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shan Masood

Chris Lynn

Rilee Rossouw

James Vince

Muhammad Rizwan

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan Snr

Osman Qadir

Sohail Tanvir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Khan

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.