PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United 27 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 2016 and 2018, will face each other in the 10th match of PSL on Saturday, 27th February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Shoaib Malik

Kamran Akmal

Imam-ul-Haq

Wahab Riaz

Haider Ali

Saqib Mahmood

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Amad Butt

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ravi Bopara (England)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

David Miller (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib Malik

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Sherfane Rutherford

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Kamran Akmal

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Saqib Mahmood

Mohammad Imran

Imam ul Haq

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Amir Khan

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Kamran Akmal

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Imam ul Haq

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz (fast)

Saqib Mahmood (spinner)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)

Umaid Asif (medium fast)

Mohammad Irfan (fast)

Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)

Mohammad Imran (fast)

Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)

All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Wahab Riaz

Sherfane Rutherford

Amad Butt

Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Shadab Khan

Hasan Ali

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Zafar Gohar

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Akif Javed

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Musa Khan

Rohail Nazir

Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Alex Hales

Colin Munro

Chris Jordan

Reece Topley

Lewis Gregory

Phil Salt

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach.

Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Shadab Khan

Alex Hales

Hasan Ali

Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Faheem Ashraf

Colin Munro

Lewis Gregory

Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Ali

Hussain Talat

Phil Salt

Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Reece Topley

Rohail Nazir

Iftikhar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Muhammad Musa Khan

Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Mohammad Wasim

Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Akif Javed

Chris Jordan

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)

Faheem Ashraf

Asif Ali

Phil Salt

Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Musa Khan

Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Akif Javed

Zafar Gohar

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Hasan Ali

Reece Topley

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Munro

Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)

Shadab Khan

Hussain Talat

Lewis Gregory

Iftikhar Ahmed

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Rohail Nazir

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.