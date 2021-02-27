- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United 27 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV
PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United 27 February 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Arslan Farid 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:44 PM
Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 2016 and 2018, will face each other in the 10th match of PSL on Saturday, 27th February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.
Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- Shoaib Malik
- Kamran Akmal
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Wahab Riaz
- Haider Ali
- Saqib Mahmood
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Umaid Asif
- Mohammad Irfan
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Mohammad Imran
- Abrar Ahmed
- Amad Butt
Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- Liam Livingstone (England)
- Ravi Bopara (England)
- Saqib Mahmood (England)
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)
- Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)
- David Miller (South Africa)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.
Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Miller
- Wahab Riaz
- Shoaib Malik
Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Kamran Akmal
Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Amad Butt
- Liam Livingstone
- Haider Ali
Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saqib Mahmood
- Mohammad Imran
- Imam ul Haq
- Umaid Asif
- Mohammad Irfan
Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Imran
- Abrar Ahmed
Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ravi Bopara
- Mohammad Amir Khan
Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Miller
- Kamran Akmal
- Mohammad Imran
- Shoaib Malik
- Imam ul Haq
- Liam Livingstone
- Haider Ali
Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Wahab Riaz (fast)
- Saqib Mahmood (spinner)
- Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)
- Umaid Asif (medium fast)
- Mohammad Irfan (fast)
- Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)
- Mohammad Imran (fast)
- Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)
All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ravi Bopara
- Wahab Riaz
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Amad Butt
Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Kamran Akmal
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Shadab Khan
- Hasan Ali
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
- Zafar Gohar
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Musa Khan
- Rohail Nazir
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Alex Hales
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan
- Reece Topley
- Lewis Gregory
- Phil Salt
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach.
Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
- Alex Hales
- Hasan Ali
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Colin Munro
- Lewis Gregory
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Hussain Talat
- Phil Salt
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Reece Topley
- Rohail Nazir
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Zafar Gohar
- Muhammad Musa Khan
Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Mohammad Wasim
Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Chris Jordan
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Asif Ali
- Phil Salt
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Musa Khan
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Zafar Gohar
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Hasan Ali
- Reece Topley
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)
- Shadab Khan
- Hussain Talat
- Lewis Gregory
- Iftikhar Ahmed
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.