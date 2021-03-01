UrduPoint.com
PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators 1st March 2021: Watch LIVE On TV

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:21 PM

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators 1st March 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 2016 and 2018, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, will face each other in the 12th match of PSL on Monday, 1st March 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

  • Shadab Khan
  • Hasan Ali
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Hussain Talat
  • Asif Ali
  • Zafar Gohar
  • Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
  • Akif Javed
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr.
  • Musa Khan
  • Rohail Nazir

Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

  • Alex Hales
  • Colin Munro
  • Chris Jordan
  • Reece Topley
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Phil Salt

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach. Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Shadab Khan
  • Alex Hales
  • Hasan Ali

Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Colin Munro
  • Lewis Gregory

Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Asif Ali
  • Hussain Talat
  • Phil Salt

Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Reece Topley
  • Rohail Nazir
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Zafar Gohar
  • Muhammad Musa Khan

Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
  • Mohammad Wasim

Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Akif Javed
  • Chris Jordan

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Asif Ali
  • Phil Salt

Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Mohammad Musa Khan
  • Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
  • Akif Javed
  • Zafar Gohar
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr.
  • Hasan Ali
  • Reece Topley

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Colin Munro
  • Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)
  • Shadab Khan
  • Hussain Talat
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Iftikhar Ahmed

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Rohail Nazir

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Anwar Ali
  • Azam Khan
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Naseem Shah
  • Zahid Mahmood
  • Usman Khan Shinwari
  • Qais Ahmad
  • Abdul Nasir
  • Saim Ayub
  • Arish Ali Khan
  • Usman Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

  • Ben Cutting
  • Chris Gayle
  • Dale Steyn
  • Tom Banton
  • Cameron Delport
  • Faf du Plessis

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Chris Gayle
  • Tom Banton
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ben Cutting (Australia)
  • Muhammad Hasnain
  • Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Muhammad Azam Khan
  • Naseem Shah
  • Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Saim Ayub
  • Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Dale Steyn
  • Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Chris Gayle
  • Tom Banton
  • Ben Cutting
  • Sarfraz Ahmed
  • Cameron Delport
  • Saim Ayub
  • Usman Khan
  • Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Dale Steyn
  • Usman Shinwari
  • Naeem Shah
  • Zahid Mehmood
  • Qais Ahmed
  • Aarish Ali Khan

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Anwar Ali
  • Abdul Nasir

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Azam Khan

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

