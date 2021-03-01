- Home
PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators 1st March 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:21 PM
Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 2016 and 2018, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, will face each other in the 12th match of PSL on Monday, 1st March 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Shadab Khan
- Hasan Ali
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
- Zafar Gohar
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Musa Khan
- Rohail Nazir
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Alex Hales
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan
- Reece Topley
- Lewis Gregory
- Phil Salt
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach. Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
- Alex Hales
- Hasan Ali
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Colin Munro
- Lewis Gregory
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Hussain Talat
- Phil Salt
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Reece Topley
- Rohail Nazir
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Zafar Gohar
- Muhammad Musa Khan
Emerging Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Mohammad Wasim
Supplementary Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Chris Jordan
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Asif Ali
- Phil Salt
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Musa Khan
- Ahmed Saifi Abdullah
- Akif Javed
- Zafar Gohar
- Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Hasan Ali
- Reece Topley
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Chris Jordan (Right Handed, Right Arm Fast Medium)
- Shadab Khan
- Hussain Talat
- Lewis Gregory
- Iftikhar Ahmed
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.
Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Anwar Ali
- Azam Khan
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Naseem Shah
- Zahid Mahmood
- Usman Khan Shinwari
- Qais Ahmad
- Abdul Nasir
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
- Usman Khan
Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Ben Cutting
- Chris Gayle
- Dale Steyn
- Tom Banton
- Cameron Delport
- Faf du Plessis
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.
Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.
Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Cutting (Australia)
- Muhammad Hasnain
- Muhammad Nawaz
Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah
- Usman Khan Shinwari
Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Cameron Delport (South Africa)
- Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)
- Anwar Ali
- Zahid Mahmood
- Abdul Nasir
Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Khan
Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Ben Cutting
- Sarfraz Ahmed
- Cameron Delport
- Saim Ayub
- Usman Khan
- Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Shinwari
- Naeem Shah
- Zahid Mehmood
- Qais Ahmed
- Aarish Ali Khan
All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Anwar Ali
- Abdul Nasir
Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Azam Khan
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.