PSL 6 Match 13 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 3 March 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Karachi Kings, the winners of the PSL 2020 season, and Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, will face each other in the 13th match of PSL on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 at 2 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi, the home ground of Karachi Kings.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 has 17 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Aamer Yamin

Arshad Iqbal

Babar Azam

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Amir

Sharjeel Khan

Waqas Maqsood

Danish Aziz

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmed

Qasim Akram

Zeeshan Malik

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Colin Ingram

Chadwick Walton

Dan Christian

Joe Clarke

Mohammad Nabi

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

After the death of Karachi Kings' coach, Mickey Arthur, now the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 6, is Herschelle Gibbs (former South African batsman). Besides, Azhar Mehmood will be doing the job of Assistant Coach. So you can see how they both are going to train boys for the match.

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent all-rounder and ready to surprise everyone with his performance.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Ingram (South African right-arm leg spinner)

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim(Captain all-rounder)

Dan Christian (Australian all-rounder powerful hitter)

Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder, right-handed batsman, and off-break bowler)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-Hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood (Left-arm Fast Medium Bowler) (Brand Ambassador)

Joe Clarke (Right-Handed Batsman)

Zeeshan Malik (Right-Handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-Handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal (Right-Arm Medium-Fast Bowler)

Qasim Akram (Right-Handed Batsman)

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad (Left-arm Off-Spin Bowler)

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Shoaib Malik

Kamran Akmal

Imam-ul-Haq

Wahab Riaz

Haider Ali

Saqib Mahmood

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Amad Butt

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ravi Bopara (England)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

David Miller (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib Malik

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Sherfane Rutherford

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Kamran Akmal

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Saqib Mahmood

Mohammad Imran

Imam ul Haq

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Amir Khan

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.