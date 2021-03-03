PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans 3 March 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 14th match of PSL on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Anwar Ali

Azam Khan

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Zahid Mahmood

Usman Khan Shinwari

Qais Ahmad

Abdul Nasir

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Usman Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Ben Cutting

Chris Gayle

Dale Steyn

Tom Banton

Cameron Delport

Faf du Plessis

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Cutting (Australia)

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam Khan

Naseem Shah

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Abdul Nasir

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Dale Steyn

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Chris Gayle

Tom Banton

Ben Cutting

Sarfraz Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hasnain

Dale Steyn

Usman Shinwari

Naeem Shah

Zahid Mehmood

Qais Ahmed

Aarish Ali Khan

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Abdul Nasir

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Azam Khan

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Shahid Afridi

Shan Masood (Captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Sohail Khan

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaibullah

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Imran Khan Snr.

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Rilee Rossouw (South African)

Imran Tahir (South African)

James Vince (British)

Chris Lynn (Australian)

Adam Lyth (British)

Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.

Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Rilee Rossouw

Chris Lynn

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

James Vince

Shan Masood (Captain)

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Adam Lyth

Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohail Khan

Sohaibullah

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Carlos Brathwaite

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shan Masood

Chris Lynn

Rilee Rossouw

James Vince

Muhammad Rizwan

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan Snr

Osman Qadir

Sohail Tanvir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Khan

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.