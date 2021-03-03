PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans 3 March 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:20 PM
Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 14th match of PSL on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.
Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Anwar Ali
- Azam Khan
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Naseem Shah
- Zahid Mahmood
- Usman Khan Shinwari
- Qais Ahmad
- Abdul Nasir
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
- Usman Khan
Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
- Ben Cutting
- Chris Gayle
- Dale Steyn
- Tom Banton
- Cameron Delport
- Faf du Plessis
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.
Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.
Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan cricket Team.
Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Cutting (Australia)
- Muhammad Hasnain
- Muhammad Nawaz
Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Azam Khan
- Naseem Shah
- Usman Khan Shinwari
Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Cameron Delport (South Africa)
- Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)
- Anwar Ali
- Zahid Mahmood
- Abdul Nasir
Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Saim Ayub
- Arish Ali Khan
Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Khan
Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Chris Gayle
- Tom Banton
- Ben Cutting
- Sarfraz Ahmed
- Cameron Delport
- Saim Ayub
- Usman Khan
- Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Dale Steyn
- Usman Shinwari
- Naeem Shah
- Zahid Mehmood
- Qais Ahmed
- Aarish Ali Khan
All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Anwar Ali
- Abdul Nasir
Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.
- Azam Khan
Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.
Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Shahid Afridi
- Shan Masood (Captain)
- Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)
- Imran Tahir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
- Sohail Khan
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Sohaibullah
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Mohammad Umar
- Imran Khan Snr.
Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Rilee Rossouw (South African)
- Imran Tahir (South African)
- James Vince (British)
- Chris Lynn (Australian)
- Adam Lyth (British)
- Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.
Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.
Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahid Afridi
- Rilee Rossouw
- Chris Lynn
Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Tahir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- James Vince
- Shan Masood (Captain)
- Usman Qadir
Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Adam Lyth
- Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Sohail Khan
- Sohaibullah
Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Mohammad Umar
Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Imran Khan
Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shan Masood
- Chris Lynn
- Rilee Rossouw
- James Vince
- Muhammad Rizwan
Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Khan Snr
- Osman Qadir
- Sohail Tanvir
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Khan
All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shahid Afridi
Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.