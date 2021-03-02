PSL 6 matches are not being postponed: Sami Ul Hassan

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB Media Director says all the players and other members are strictly following COVID-19 SOPs.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) The matches of Pakistan Super League' 6th edition are not being postponed, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Media Director Sami Ul Hassan Burni said on Tuesday.

Sami Ul Hassan Burni had said that the PCB tests of four players have been tested positive and their tests will be conducted again.

The Spectators have aslo been directed to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

"There is no option of reschedule," said Sami Ul Hassan.

He said: "34 matches agreements were done. So, there is no option of any reschedule,".

Burni said: " Upto 50 per cent were asked by NCOC and it was up to us. And now there are only 20 per cent spectators,".

