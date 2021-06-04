PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via Facebook

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) PSL 6 matches would also be broadcast through Facebook for the global audience, said Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday.

The PCB said that it had collaborated with Facebook to bring the live-action of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 season for the global audience via the platform’s Paid Online Events.

The board would monetize the matches through Facebook Paid Online Events. The fans would have to pay a nominal one-time sign-up fee to access the live broadcast and they could watch it anytime.

“These online events could be watched globally except the USA, Canada, Caribbean, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Sub Saharan Africa, the middle East, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives; where the PCB has existing rights agreements with international media partners,” the board said in a statement.

PCB Head of Broadcast Rights and Business Development, Shoaib Naveed: “Providing fans ease of access and enhancing the viewership of Pakistan cricket globally is a main feature of our broadcast strategy and part of the PCB overall Digital Transformation aims.

Facebook in past has worked with PCB to build various on-platform business opportunities and safety aspects for their players.

Facebook hosted a training program for the Pakistan women’s national team to help them understand and unlock the value of online presence, along with safety measures in March 2021.

Link for PSL 6 Livestream on Facebook Event Page is available here.