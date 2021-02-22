UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Pawri Girl Joins Peshawar Zalmi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:59 AM

Pakistan Super League has also shared the a video clip of Pawri girl whose original name is Dananeer Mubeen in which she was saying: “Yeah me hun, Yeah Stadium and yeah hamara PSL 6 ho raha hey,".

Peshawar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Pawri girl whose original name is Dananeer Mubeen jointed Peshawar Zalmi.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Super League (PSL) shared the video of Dananeer Mubeen, saying the same words she said in the video clip which stormed the social media.

She was also seen sitting just next to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi in special stand in the ground and was watching the match.

The Pawri girl also shared her picture with Javed Afridi from the ground before the match could start.

