PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over proposed schedule for remaining matches

The Reports say that two suggestions have already been floated by Pakistan Cricket Board but the owners will sit today with the board members to deliberate on the possible ways to hold remaining 20 matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

They said that the meeting would be held on Wednesday (today).

Earlier, the board had suggested two schedules to the franchises as how to hold the remaining matches. One suggestion was that there should be two matches every day and the second suggestion was that there should be solitary matches on weekdays and double headers on Saturday and Sunday.

The board and the franchises’ owners would deliberate over recommendations for the proposed schedules.

The sources said that some of the franchises had expressed reservations about timings of their matches.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 was postponed on March 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 among the players and staff members.