PSL 6 postponed amid fear of increasing COVID-19 cases

The stakeholders including franchise owners are holding virtual meeting to decide the fate of ongoing Pakistan Super League 6 amid fears of global pandemic.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition has been postponed following multiple cases of COVID-19.

The decision has been taken in a virutal meeting held in Karachi. All the stakeholders including franchise owners have taken part in the virtual meeting and showed their conscent to postpone.

Earlier today, three more players from two teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and Pakistan cricket board has made it clear that all the players who have tested positive for Coronavirus will undergo 10 day isolation.

Three players and a one staffer had already tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Wasim Akram—the head coach of Karachi Kings—has also been asked to leave the hotel room and go home for isolation but he is adamant to remain in service.

The entire circumstances suggest that PSL 6 may be in danger due to increasing number of COVID-19. The foreign players, according to the players, have also started thinking to leave for their home countries amid fears of COVID-19.