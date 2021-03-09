UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: Remaining Matches Are Likely To Be Played In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:26 PM

PSL 6: Remaining matches are likely to be played in Lahore

The Sources say that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has asked Franchise owners to wait for three days before taking any decision.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) A good news for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) lovers, as the remaining matches of the 6th edition were likely to be played in Lahore, the sources said on Tuesday.


The sources said that Pakistan cricket board (PCB) would make announcement regarding the fresh schedule for PSL 6th edition after three days.

They claimed that the Punjab government gave positive response to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the remaining matches of PSL 6 in Lahore.

According to the sources, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani asked the franchise owners to wait for three days before taking any decision.
Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 6th edition was earlier postponed owing to the increasing Coronavirus cases among the national and international players.

