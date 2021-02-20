UrduPoint.com
PSL 6 Stars With Glittering Ceremony At Karachi National Stadium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PSL 6 stars with glittering ceremony at Karachi National Stadium

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will play today the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match at Karachi National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Pakistan Super League 6 edition started with glittering ceremony at National Stadium Karachi.

Renowned singer Atif Aslam, Naseebo, Aima Baig and many others performed for the PSL 6 edition.

Whereas the spectators are concerned, only 20 per cent fans have been allowed at the ground’s stands to enjoy the match due to COVID-19. The fans and all staff members have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

PSL has also shared hashtag for today’s match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. PSL tweeted it, saying that; “Ajaaao baatein karein! #️⃣ Official hashtag for today's match: #KKvQG #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6

