PSL-6: Teams’ Scheduled Departure To UAE Delayed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

The chances of holding PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi is still hanging in the air and PCB has directed the players not to check-in to the hotels for set period of quarantine as of now.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) The UAE cricket Board officials on Wednesday gave green signal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but scheduled departure of the players to the UAE for the remaining matches of the 6th edition of PSL from Pakistan has been delayed.

The players and staff members were due to fly to UAE on May 22 as per the schedule.

All the teams and players received an advisory from the management about the current COVID-19 situation.

According to the sources, PCB directed the players not to check-in to the hotels for prescribed period of quarantine at the present moment. The board is currently facing operational, Coronavirus vaccine and travel protocol-related issues.

The changes of PSL in Abu Dhabi are still hanging in the air. PCB held meeting with the franchises’ owners.

