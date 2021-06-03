UrduPoint.com
PSL 6: The Remaining Matches Will Start From June 9 In Abu Dhabi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:24 PM

PSL 6: The remaining matches will start from June 9 in Abu Dhabi

The final match will be played on June 24, the latest reports say, adding that Indian broadcasters have also been allowed entry by the UAE authorities to be part of the PSL 6.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6’s remaining matches would start from June 9 at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, the latest reports said.

The final match will be played on June 24.

According to the details, the UAE health authorities allowed entry to the players, staff members and crew members. The Indian broadcasters were also allowed to be part of the PSL 6.

The reports said that six doubleheaders would be played during the event including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on the say day.

The first match on the day of doubleheader will start at 5pm UAE time (6 pm PST) while the other matches will start at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PST).

The matches will start at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PST)

The second match on the day of doubleheader will start at Rs 10 pm (11 PST).

However, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) will reveal the dates soon.

