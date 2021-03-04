PSL-6: Three more players test positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Board says that the players belong to different players who will undergo isolation for 10 days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Pakistan cricket Board on Thursday confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they would now self-isolate for 10 days.

The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.

The HBL PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided.

On February 20th, 2021, a player tested positive but his name was kept secret and later three more Names surfaced who had contracted Coronavirus.

The name of the player was kept secret just because of his privacy.

According to some reports, another player and an official broke bio-secure bubble protocols at National Stadium Karachi and had been placed in quarantine for three days.

In a statement earlier, PCB said: "The two individuals will have to get two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before their re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols,” .

The Board also expressed disappointment over two members who belonged to one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by falling into contact with a person who was not part of the bubble.

It also reiterated that the health and safety of all individuals associated with the PSL 2021 was of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

The Board made it clear to every player and official that it would not allow anyone to break COVID-19 protocols as the board would not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament.