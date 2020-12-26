PSL 6th edition: Salary caps will be cut down

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) The salary cap of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be slashed by 20 to 25 per cent due to situation arising out of COVID-19, the sources said.

They said that Pakistan cricket Board made this decision amid the situation caused by global COVID-19 pandemic as the economic opportunities were limited these days.

“The salary caps of the players will be cut down by 20 per cent to 25 per cent due to COVID-19,” said the sources.

“It will be $950,00 as compared to $1.8 million Dollar in the past,” said the sources, pointing out that COVID-19 just blocked all economic activities leading the board to make this decision.

According to sources, the salary cap for the topmost category in PSL — the platinum category is proposed to be between US$130,000 to US$170,000. Previously the platinum category players would get between US$ 147,000 to US$217,000.

They stated that Gold category player would get maximum of $50,000 for the season while the players of diamond categories for 6th season were expected to have around $60,000 to $85,000 this time. The teams, they said, would be able to get $50,000 for supplementary while $30,000 would be available for other commercial expenditure.

The sources said that every team will have 18 players of different categories.

“There will be three players of platinum category, three diamond, three gold, 5 silver, two emerging, and two supplementary players,” they explained.

PSL 6th edition is likely to start from February 20, 2021 to March 22, 2021. Lahore and Karachi will host the matches but decision about cities is yet to be finalized. The matches, however, would be played without the spectators due to Coronavirus situation and the player would under a strict bio-secure bubble for the tournament.