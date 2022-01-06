PSL 7: COVID-19 SOPs for squads finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) have been finalized for upcoming seventh season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the latest reports say.

The reports say that the match will be cancelled if nine or more members of a team’s squad test positive for COVID-19.

The new procedures have also set the rule that in case of emergency, each team has been advised that 20 to 30 players should be kept in the secure bubble of the hotels for replacement of the player in any case of Coronavirus virus during the match.