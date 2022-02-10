PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 16 on Thursday, 10 February 2022, is between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the sixth match of both teams in PSL 7 and the first one in Lahore. Sultans have won all matches so far, and Zalmis have won 2 matches. The Multan Sultans lifted the PSL trophy in Season 6, and Zalmis have been PSL Champions in Season 2. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. If you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium despite the 50% crowd allowed and want to enjoy PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 16 starts, let's see how Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Sultans and Zalmis played nine matches in the past PSL seasons; Multan won 6, and Peshawar won 3 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Multan Sultans is a favorite team in the 16th PSL 2022 match against the Peshawar Zalmi.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 3 to Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 matches with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second match this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators, and Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the first round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, today's opponent. Multan won the match by 57 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 to Season 6, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 matches with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this season afterward.

Moreover, Zalmis played their first PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators and, after an exciting game, won the match with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second match this season against United and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket.

The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200. Peshawar Zalmi played their 4th PSL 7 match against Kings and won it by nine runs when Kings could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Zalmi in the first round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Sultans, today's opponent. They couldn't chase the target and lost it.

PSL 2022 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 16.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 7 Match 16 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 7

Both teams played the last game of PSL 7 first round against each other. Now they face each other again in the first game of the second round. Their previous match remained on the Multan's side from the beginning.

Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first. The Sultan's skipper Rizwan scored 82 runs, and Tim David scored an unbeatable half-century to put a great total. Resultantly, Multan Sultans scored 222 runs on the loss of three wickets.

Afterward, Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend the target and only scored 165 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. The half-century of Ben Cutting and 43 runs of Zazai couldn't help Peshawar as Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani took three wickets each.

At the end of the match, Multan Sultans won by 57 runs. Let's see if Peshawar can beat them this time or Sultans remain unbeatable.

As per PSL 7 performance, Sultans are favorites in the 16th PSL 7 match. The head-to-head history of both teams also goes in favor of Multan Sultans. However, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Peshawar Zalmi a favorite to win the 16th match of PSL 2022.

Winning this match is essential for the Zalmi to secure a chance to qualify for the playoffs. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the 16th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

