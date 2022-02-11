PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 17 on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the 7th match of Sultans and 6th match of Qalandars in PSL 7. Also, it is the first match of Lahore Qalandars on their home ground. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Sultans have won all their matches so far, and Qalandars have won 3 matches. The Lahore Qalandars never lifted the PSL trophy, and Sultans are the defending champions this season. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 50% crowd allowed. You can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 17 starts, let's see how Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Qalandars and Sultans played nine matches in the past PSL seasons; Lahore won 4, and Multan won 5.

As per this parameter, we can say that Multan Sultans is a favorite team in the 17th PSL 2022 match against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 to 06, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won only 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. However, they are playing great this time.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket and are unbeatable this time so far.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have played five matches in the first round of PSL 2022. Also, Multan played their first match in PSL 7 Round 2 yesterday. Qalandars have beaten Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United in PSL 7 Round 1 at National Stadium. Lahore has 6 points and is at the 3rd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.337 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Multan Sultans has beaten Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 Round 1 at National Stadium. Besides, Multan Sultan beat Peshawar Zalmi again in the PSL 7 Round 2 yesterday. Multan has been unbeatable with 12 points at the 1st position of the PSL 7 points table with a +1.243 Net Run Rate.

Here Multan looks favorite to win the 17th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a high target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

They are performing good cricket this time. Hopefully, this team will make it to the playoffs this season.

Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second match this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators, and Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the first round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, and they won the match by 57 runs. The 6th match of Sultans, the first one in the PSL 7 2nd Round at Gaddafi Stadium, was against Peshawar Zalmi again. They won it again smoothly by 42 runs as Peshawar could not chase the target.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Head To Head in PSL 7

2nd match of Multan Sultans and 1st match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 first round was against each other.

They face each other again in the first match of Qalandars and 2nd match of Sultans in the PSL 2022 second round. Their previous match was exciting, from the first ball to the last one.

Sultans won the toss and elected to field first. Lahore Qalandars put a massive total of 206 at the loss of 5 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 76 runs, and Kamran Ghulam scored 43 runs.

Afterward, Multan Sultans chased the target in the last over. The three wickets of Shaheen Afridi and one wicket each of Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf couldn't help Qalandars. Shan Masood scored 83, Rizwan scored 69, and 18 runs of Khushdil Shah on four balls in the death overs made Sultans able to chase the target.

At the end of the match, Multan Sultans won by five wickets with two balls left. Let's see if Qalandars can beat them this time, or Sultans remain unbeatable today too.

PSL 2022 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 17.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 7 Match 17 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

As per PSL 7 performance, Multan Sultans is the favorite in the 17th PSL 7 match. Also, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Multan a favorite to win the 17th match of PSL 2022. Besides, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons and this season also go in favor of Sultans.

Winning this match is essential for the Qalandars to secure their position in the playoffs. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the 17th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. It is not to forget that it's the first match of Qalandars in Gaddafi Stadium this season that is their home ground, and Sultans played in the same conditions very well yesterday. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

