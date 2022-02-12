PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance, and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 18 on Saturday, 12 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, the sixth match of both teams in PSL 7 and their first one in Lahore. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

United have won 3 matches so far, and Gladiators have won 2 matches. The Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3, and Gladiators have been PSL Champions in Season 4. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 50% crowd allowed. You can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 18 starts, let's see how Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. United and Gladiators played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons; Islamabad won 6, and Quetta won 7.

As per this parameter, we can say that Quetta Gladiators is a favorite team in the 18th PSL 2022 match against Islamabad United.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 to 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will keep the pace.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but we hope they show some good cricket in this tournament afterward.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played five matches in the first round of PSL 2022. United has beaten Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad has 6 points and is at the 2nd position of PSL 7 points table with +1.019 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators has beaten Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Quetta has 4 points and is at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.041 Net Run Rate.

Here Islamabad looks favorite to win the 18th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators, today's opponent. They put the highest PSL 7 total of 229 on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Gladiators played their first match in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. In their second match against Karachi Kings, they played a fantastic game and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

The third match of Quetta was against Multan Sultans, and Gladiators lost the match after an exciting game with Gladiators all-out in the last over. 4th match of Gladiators was against Islamabad United; they also lost with Gladiators all out again in the last over.

Gladiators' 5th and last match in PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Lahore Qalandars; they won it by seven wickets as they chased the target of 205 runs in the last over.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head in PSL 7

4th match of Quetta Gladiators and 3rd match of Islamabad United in PSL 7 first round was against each other. They face each other again in their first match in the PSL 2022 second round. Their previous match remained on Islamabad's side from the beginning.

Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first.

Islamabad United put a massive total of 229 at the loss of 4 wickets. Colin Munro scored an unbeatable 72 runs, Azam Khan scored 65, and Paul Stirling scored 58 runs.

Afterward, Quetta Gladiators failed to defend the target and only scored 186 runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. The half-century of Ahsan Ali and 47 runs of Nawaz couldn't help Gladiators as Shadab Khan took five wickets and Mohammad Wasim and Hasan Ali took two wickets each.

At the end of the match, Islamabad United won by 43 runs. Let's see if Gladiators can beat them this time or United further clears their path towards playoffs.

PSL 2022 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 18.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 7 Match 18 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shahid Afridi (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Islamabad United is the favorite in the 18th PSL 7 match. Also, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad a favorite to win the 18th match of PSL 2022. In contrast, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons goes in favor of Quetta Gladiator.

Winning this match is essential for the Gladiators to secure their position for qualifying for the playoffs. However, we predict that Islamabad United will win the 18th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. It is not to forget that it's the first match of both teams in Gaddafi Stadium this season. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators on 7:30 PM PST Saturday 12 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.