PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 21 on Monday, 14 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, the 7th match of both teams in PSL 7 and 2nd one in Lahore. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

United have won 3 matches so far, and the Kings have not won any. Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3, and the Kings have been PSL Champions in Season 5. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 50% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 21 starts, let's see how Islamabad United and Karachi Kings performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Kings and United played 16 matches in the past PSL seasons; Kings won 6 matches, and United won 10.

As per this parameter, we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team in the 21st PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, but they have not played impressive cricket this time.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings have played five matches in the first round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played their first match of PSL 7 Round 2. United beat Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators in the 1st Round. United has 6 points and is at the 3rd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.792 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Karachi Kings has not beaten any team in PSL 7 yet. Karachi has zero points and is at the 6th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -1.420 Net Run Rate.

Here United looks favorite to win the 21st PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put the highest PSL 7 total of 229 on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings, today's opponent. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 7th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. Kings played their third PSL 2022 match against Qalandars, and Qalandars beat them in the last over.

4th game of Karachi Kings in PSL 7 was against Zalmis, and they also lost it. Zalmi won the match when the Kings were unable to chase the target. The 5th PSL 7 match and the last one of Karachi Kings in its home ground was against Islamabad United, today's opponent. Karachi lost the match by not chasing the target of 178 runs.

6th PSL 7 match and the 1st in 2nd Round was against Peshawar Zalmi, and they again lost it as they couldn't chase the target.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head in PSL 7

5th match of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Karachi will face Islamabad again in their second PSL 2022 Round 2 match.

Their previous match was on Islamabad's side from the beginning.

Islamabad won the toss and elected to bat first. Islamabad United made 177 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Paul Stirling scored 39, Shadab Khan scored 34, and Colin Munro scored 33 runs. Chris Jordan got two wickets, and Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari took one each.

Afterward, Karachi Kings didn't chase the target. Jason Roy scored 116 runs, and the unbeatable 47 runs of Mohammad Nabi and 25 runs of Sahibzada Farhan didn't help Karachi. In response to Karachi's batting, Shadab Khan got four wickets, and Hasan Ali and Waqas Maqsood took one wicket each.

Islamabad United won by 42 runs at the end of the match. Let's see if the Kings can beat them this time or go out of the tournament today.

PSL 2022 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Islamabad United and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 21.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)-

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 7 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Who Will Win PSL 7 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Match?

As per PSL 7 performance, Islamabad United is the favorite in the 21st PSL 7 match. Also, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad a favorite to win the 21st match of PSL 2022. Besides, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons also favors United.

Winning this match is essential for the Kings to have something after the tournament ends. However, we predict that Islamabad United will win the 21st PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings on 7:30 PM PST Monday 14 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.