PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 22 on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, the 8th match of both teams in PSL 7 and 3rd one in Lahore.

Zalmi and the Gladiators have won 3 matches so far. Peshawar Zalmi lifted the PSL trophy in Season 2, and the Gladiators have been PSL Champions in Season 4.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 22 starts, let's see how Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Zalmi and Gladiators played 18 matches in the past PSL seasons; Zalmi won 9 matches, and Gladiators won 8.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team in the 22nd PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but they are showing good cricket this time.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have played five matches in the first round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played two matches of PSL 7 Round 2. Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in the 1st Round and Karachi Kings in the 1st and 2nd Round, both times. Zalmi has 6 points and is at the 5th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.736 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in the 1st Round and Islamabad United in the 2nd Round of PSL 7. Gladiators have 6 points and are at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.150 Net Run Rate.

Here Gladiators looks favorite to win the 22nd PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Zalmi played their first PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators, today's opponent. They won the match after an exciting game with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second match this season against United and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket.

The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200. Peshawar Zalmi played their 4th PSL 7 match against Kings and won it by nine runs when Kings could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Zalmi in the first round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Sultans. They couldn't chase the target and lost it.

The first match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium was again against Multan Sultans. They again lost the match against Sultan as they could not chase the target of 183 runs and got all out in the last over at 140. The 2nd match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it by 55 runs as Karachi didn't chase the target of 194 runs.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Gladiators played their first match in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi, today's opponent. Gladiators lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. In their second match against Karachi Kings, they played a fantastic game and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

The third match of Quetta was against Multan Sultans, and Gladiators lost the match after an exciting game with Gladiators all-out in the last over. 4th match of Gladiators was against Islamabad United; they also lost with Gladiators all out again in the last over.

Gladiators' 5th and last match in PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Lahore Qalandars; they won by seven wickets as they chased the target of 205 runs in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 1st match of Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium was against Islamabad United. They won by five wickets with two balls left as Islamabad didn't chase the target. The Round 2 2nd match of Gladiators was against Lahore Qalandars.

They lost it as Qalandars chased the target of 142 runs in the 18th over.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head in PSL 7

1st match of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Gladiators will face Zalmi again in their 3rd PSL 2022 Round 2 match. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to field first. Quetta Gladiators made 190 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Will Smeed scored 97, and Ahsan Ali scored 73 runs. In response to this great batting, Usman Qadir and Sameen Gul got two wickets each.

Afterward, Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the last over. Hussain Talat scored 52 runs, and the unbeatable 48 runs of Shoaib Malik made Zalmi chase the target. In response to Peshawar's batting, Mohammad Nawaz got three wickets, and Naseem Shah and James Faulkner took one wicket each.

Peshawar Zalmi won by five wickets with two balls left at the end of the match. Let's see if the Gladiators can beat them this time or risk their qualification for the playoffs.

PSL 2022 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 22.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 7 Match 22 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, both teams are the favorite in the 22nd PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Peshawar a favorite to win the 22nd match of PSL 2022. Besides, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons also favors Zalmi.

Winning this match is essential for both teams to secure a position in the playoffs. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the 22nd PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

PSL 07 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators on 7:30 PM PST Tuesday 15 February 2022.