PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 23 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, the 8th match of both teams in PSL 7 and 3rd one in Lahore.

Sultans have won 6 matches so far, and Kings have not won any match yet. Multan Sultans lifted the PSL trophy in Season 6, and the Kings have been PSL Champions in Season 5.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 23 starts, let's see how Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Sultans and Kings played nine matches in the past PSL seasons; Sultans won 2 matches, and Kings won 5.

As per this parameter, we can say that Karachi Kings is the favorite team in the 23rd PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, but they have not played impressive cricket this time.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have played five matches in the 1st round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played two matches of PSL 7 Round 2. Sultans beat Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United in the 1st Round, and Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st and 2nd Round, both times. Sultans have 12 points and are at the 1st position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.688 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Karachi Kings has not beaten any team yet in PSL 7. Kings have zero points and are at the 6th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -1.232 Net Run Rate.

Here Sultans look favorite to win the 23rd PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings, today's opponent, and won it smoothly. They played their second match this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators, and Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the first round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, and they won the match by 57 runs. The 6th match of Sultans, the first one in the PSL 7 2nd Round at Gaddafi Stadium, was against Peshawar Zalmi again. They smoothly won it by 42 runs as Peshawar could not chase the target.

Sultans played their 7th match against Lahore Qalandars and lost the match this time as they were all-out in the last over at 130 and didn't chase the target of 183.

Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans, today's opponent, and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. Kings played their third PSL 2022 match against Qalandars, and Qalandars beat them in the last over.

4th game of Karachi Kings in PSL 7 was against Zalmis, and they also lost it. Zalmi won the match when the Kings were unable to chase the target. The 5th PSL 7 match and the last one of Karachi Kings in its home ground was against Islamabad United. Karachi lost the match by not chasing the target of 178 runs.

6th PSL 7 match and the 1st in 2nd Round was against Peshawar Zalmi, and they again lost it as they couldn't chase the target. PSL 7 7th match of Karachi Kings was against Islamabad United, and they lost it again by scoring 190 when the target was 192.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head in PSL 7

1st match of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in PSL 7 first round was against each other.

Kings will face Sultans again in their 3rd PSL 2022 Round 2 match. Their previous match was on Multan's side from the beginning.

Multan won the toss and decided to field first. Karachi Kings made 124 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. Sharjeel Khan scored 43, Joe Clark scored 26, and Babar Azam scored 23 runs. In response to Karachi's batting, Imran Thair got 3, and Khushdil Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani got one wicket each.

Afterward, Multan Sultans chased the target in the second last over. Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeatable 52 runs, Sohaib Maqsood scored 30, and Shan Masood scored 26. Mohammad Nabi got two wickets in response to Multan's batting, and Mohammad Ilyas got one wicket.

Multan Sultans won by seven wickets with ten balls left at the end of the match. Let's see if the Kings can beat them this time or remain, not winning any match in PSL 7. However, results will not affect anything, Sultans have qualified for playoffs, and the Kings are out of the tournament.

PSL 2022 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 23.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 7 Match 23 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

As per PSL 7 performance, Sultans are the favorite in the 23rd PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Multan Sultans a favorite to win the 23rd match of PSL 2022. In contrast, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Karachi Kings.

Winning this match is essential for Karachi to prove their performance. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the 23rd PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

PSL 07 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings on 7:30 PM PST Wednesday 16 February 2022.