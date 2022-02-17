PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 24 on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the 8th match of United and 9th match of Zalmi in PSL 7. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

United and Zalmi have won 4 matches so far. Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 1 and 3, and the Zalmi have been PSL Champions in Season 2. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 24 starts, let's see how Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Zalmi and United played 15 matches in the past PSL seasons; Zalmi won 8 matches, and United won 7.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team in the 24th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, United have played two PSL 7 Round 2 matches, and Zalmi played 3. United beat Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the 1st Round and Karachi Kings in the 1st and 2nd Round. United have 8 points and are at the 3rd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.684 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the 1st and 2nd Round, both times. Zalmi has 8 points and is at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.489 Net Run Rate.

Here United looks favorite to win the 24th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi, today's opponent, and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put the highest PSL 7 total of 229 on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 7th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 3rd match of United was against Karachi Kings; they won it by one run after an exciting match.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Zalmi played their first PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators. They won the match after an exciting game with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second match this season against United, today's opponent, and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket.

The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200. Peshawar Zalmi played their 4th PSL 7 match against Kings and won it by nine runs when Kings could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Zalmi in the 1st Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Sultans. They couldn't chase the target and lost it.

The first match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium was again against Multan Sultans. They again lost the match against Sultan as they could not chase the target of 183 runs and got all out in the last over at 140. The 2nd match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it again by 55 runs as Karachi didn't chase the target of 194 runs.

PSL 7 Round 2 3rd match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmis won again by 24 runs as Gladiators did not chase the target of 186 runs.

Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 7

1st match of Islamabad United and 2nd match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Zalmi will face United again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match, the 3rd match of United in this Round. Their previous match was on Islamabad's side almost from the beginning.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. Peshawar Zalmi made 168 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Sherfane Rutherford scored unbeatable 70 runs, Ben Cutting scored 26, and Shoaib Malik scored 25 runs. In response to Peshawar's batting, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali got two wickets each, and Shadab Khan got one wicket.

Afterward, Islamabad United chased the target in the 16th over. Alex Hales scored unbeatable 82 runs, Paul Stirling scored 57, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored unbeatable 27. The only wicket of Paul Stirling was run out, and none of the Peshawar's bowlers could take a wicket.

Islamabad United won by nine wickets with 25 balls left at the end of the match. Let's see if the Zalmi can beat them this time or United make it to the playoffs.

PSL 2022 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 24.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 7 Match 24 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, both teams are the favorite in the 24th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad United a favorite to win the 24th match of PSL 2022. In contrast, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Peshawar Zalmi.

Winning this match is essential for both to qualify for playoffs. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the 24th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

