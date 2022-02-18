PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 25 on Friday, 18 February 2022 at 2:30 PM PST, is between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, the 9th match of both teams in PSL 7 and 4th one in Lahore. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Sultans have won 7, and Gladiators have won 3 matches so far. Multan Sultans lifted the PSL trophy in Seasons 6, and the Gladiators have been PSL Champions in Season 4. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 25 starts, let's see how Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Sultans and Gladiators played eight matches in the past PSL seasons; Sultans won 3 matches, and Gladiators won 4.

As per this parameter, we can say that Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team in the 25th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but they are showing good cricket this time.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played three PSL 7 Round 2 matches. Sultans have beaten Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars in the 1st Round, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st and 2nd Round. Sultans have 14 points and are at the 1st position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.642 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators has beaten Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in the 1st Round and Islamabad United in the 2nd Round. Gladiators have 6 points and are at the 5th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.285 Net Run Rate.

Here Sultans look favorite to win the 25th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second match this season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved a high target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators, today's opponent. Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Multan Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the First Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, and they won the match by 57 runs. The 6th match of Sultans, the first one in the PSL 7 2nd Round at Gaddafi Stadium, was against Peshawar Zalmi again. They smoothly won it by 42 runs as Peshawar could not chase the target.

Sultans played their 7th match against Lahore Qalandars and lost the match this time as they were all-out in the last over at 130 and didn't chase the target of 183. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it again against the Kings by seven wickets with three balls left.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Gladiators played their first match in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi. Gladiators lost it as Zalmis achieved the target in the last over. In their second match against Karachi Kings, they played a fantastic game and won with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

The third match of Quetta was against Multan Sultans, today's opponent. Gladiators lost the match after an exciting game with Gladiators all-out in the last over. 4th match of Gladiators was against Islamabad United; they also lost with Gladiators all out again in the last over.

Gladiators' 5th and last match in PSL 7 first Round at National Stadium was against Lahore Qalandars; they won by seven wickets as they chased the target of 205 runs in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 1st match of Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium was against Islamabad United. They won by five wickets with two balls left as Islamabad didn't chase the target. The Round 2 2nd match of Gladiators was against Lahore Qalandars.

They lost it this time as Qalandars chased the target of 142 runs in the 18th over.

8th PSL 7 match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. They were unable to chase the target and lost this game.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head To Head in PSL 7

3rd match of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Gladiators will face Sultans again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Quetta won the toss and decided to field first. Multan Sultans made 174 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Shan Masood scored 82 runs, Tim David scored unbeatable 28, and Rilee Rossouw scored 21. In response to Multan's batting, Muhammad Hasnain got two wickets, and James Faulkner got one.

Afterward, Quetta Gladiators did not chase the target. The 47 runs of Ben Duckett, 30 of Iftikhar Ahmed, and 24 of Ahsan Ali didn't help Gladiators. Khushdil Shah, David Willey, and Imran Tahir got three wickets each in response to Quetta's batting.

Multan Sultans won by six runs at the end of the match. Let's see if the Gladiators can beat them this time or further narrow down their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL 2022 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 25.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 7 Match 25 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Multan Sultans are the favorite in the 25th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Quetta Gladiators a favorite to win the 25th match of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Quetta Gladiators.

Winning this match is essential for Gladiators to qualify for playoffs. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the 25th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators on 2:30 PM PST Friday 18 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.