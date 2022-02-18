PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 26 on Friday, 18 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, the 8th match of Lahore Qalandars and 9th match of Karachi Kings in PSL 7. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Qalandars have won 5, and Kings have not won any matches. Lahore Qalandars have not lifted the PSL trophy in any Season, and the Kings have been PSL Champions in Season 5. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 26 starts, let's see how Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Kings and Qalandars played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons; Kings won 8 matches, and Qalandars won 4.

As per this parameter, we can say that Karachi Kings is the favorite team in the 26th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any previous PSL season except PSL 5. They are performing great in this tournament, and we hope they will keep this pace.

Karachi Kings Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Karachi Kings has played 65 PSL matches and won 29 with a win percentage of 44.61. They presented a good show in each PSL season, but they have not played impressive cricket this time.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, Lahore has played two PSL 7 Round 2 matches, and Karachi has played three PSL 7 Round 2 matches. Qalandars have beaten Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Round, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd Round. Qalandars have 10 points and are at the 2nd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.785 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Karachi Kings has not beaten any team in PSL 7 yet. Kings have zero points and are at the 6th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -1.120 Net Run Rate.

Here Qalandars looks favorite to win the 26th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings, today's opponent, and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

6th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, the first Round 2 match at their home ground was against Multan Sultans. They won against Sultans this time by 52 runs as Sultans couldn't chase the target of 183 and were all-out in the last over at 130. The 7th PSL 7 match of Lahore was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it this time by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Kings played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and lost it. Their second game of this season was against Quetta Gladiators, and they also lost it. Kings played their third PSL 2022 match against Qalandars, today's opponent, and Qalandars beat them in the last over.

4th game of Karachi Kings in PSL 7 was against Zalmis, and they also lost it. Zalmi won the match when the Kings were unable to chase the target. The 5th PSL 7 match and the last one of Karachi Kings in its home ground was against Islamabad United. Karachi lost the match by not chasing the target of 178 runs.

6th PSL 7 match and the 1st in 2nd Round was against Peshawar Zalmi, and they again lost it as they couldn't chase the target. PSL 7 7th match of Karachi Kings was against Islamabad United, and they lost it again by scoring 190 when the target was 192. Their 8th PSL 7 match was against Multan Sultans; they put a great effort but lost the game again.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head in PSL 7

3rd match of Karachi Kings and 2nd match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Kings will face Qalandars again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match, the 3rd one of Lahore. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Lahore won the toss and decided to field first. Karachi Kings made 170 runs at the loss of 7 wickets. Sharjeel Khan scored 60 runs, Babar Azam scored 41, and Joe Clarke scored 24. In response to Karachi's batting, Haris Rauf got three wickets, and Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan got one wicket each.

Afterward, Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over. The 106 runs of Fakhar Zaman, unbeatable 26 of Samit Patel, and 24 of Mohammad Hafeez helped Qalandars chase the target of 171. Umaid Asif took two wickets; Mohammad Nabi and Imad Wasim got one wicket each in response to Lahore's batting.

Lahore Qalandars won by six wickets with four balls left at the end of the match. Let's see if the Kings can beat them this time, or it will be their 9th consecutive match to lose in PSL 7.

PSL 2022 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 26.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 26 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 7 Match 26 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Platinum) (Batsman)

Chris Jordan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Imad Wasim (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Joe Clarke (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Aamir Yamin (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold) (Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Silver) (Bowler)

Rohail Nazir (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Abell (Silver) (Batsman)

Umaid Asif (Silver) (Bowler)

Ian Cockbain (Silver) (Batsman)

Faisal Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Qasim Akram (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Taha (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Sahibzada Farhan (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Jordan Thompson (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Tom Lammonby (Supplementary) (Batsman)

As per PSL 7 performance, Lahore Qalandars are the favorite in 26th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Karachi Kings a favorite to win the 26th match of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Karachi Kings.

Winning this match is essential for the Kings to have a few winning memories after the tournament ends. However, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 26th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings on 7:30 PM PST Friday 18 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.