PSL 7 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 27 on Saturday, 19 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, the 9th match of both teams in PSL 7. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Qalandars have won 5, and United have won 4 matches. Lahore Qalandars have not lifted the PSL trophy in any Season, and the United have been PSL Champions in Seasons 1 and 3. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 27 starts, let's see how Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. United and Qalandars played 12 matches in the past PSL seasons; United won 8 matches, and Qalandars won 3.

As per this parameter, we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team in the 27th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any previous PSL season except PSL 5. They are performing great in this tournament, and we hope they will keep this pace.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played three PSL 7 Round 2 matches. Qalandars have beaten Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Round, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd Round. Qalandars have 10 points and are at the 2nd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.785 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Islamabad United has beaten Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators in the 1st Round, and Karachi Kings in the 1st 2nd Round. United have 8 points and are at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.536 Net Run Rate.

Here Qalandars looks favorite to win the 27th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United, today's opponent, by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

6th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, the first Round 2 match at their home ground was against Multan Sultans. They won against Sultans this time by 52 runs as Sultans couldn't chase the target of 183 and were all-out in the last over at 130. The 7th PSL 7 match of Lahore was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it this time by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played the 8th PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and lost it this time as they could not chase the target of 150.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put 229 runs on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, today's opponent, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 6th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 2nd match of United was against Karachi Kings; they won it by one run after an exciting match.

Their 3rd Round 2 match of United in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi. They lost it as they did not chase the target of 207 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 7

4th match of Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 first round was against each other. United will face Qalandars again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match, also the 4th one of Lahore. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. Lahore Qalandars made 174 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. Abdullah Shafique scored 44 runs, Fakhar Zaman scored 38, and Harry Brook scored 37. In response to Lahore's batting, Shadab Khan and Waqas Maqsood got four wickets each, and Mubashir Khan got one.

Afterward, Islamabad United was unable to chase the target. The 60 runs of Colin Munro and 52 of Shadab Khan didn't help United chase the target of 175. Haris Rauf took two wickets; Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi got one wicket each in response to United's batting.

Lahore Qalandars won by eight runs at the end of the match. Let's see if the United can beat them this time, or Qalandars confirm playing Qualifier match against Sultans.

PSL 2022 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 27.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 7 Match 27 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Lahore Qalandars are the favorite in 27th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad United a favorite to win the 27th match of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Islamabad United.

Winning this match is important for both teams to boost their confidence before the playoffs. However, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 27th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 27 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United on 7:30 PM PST Saturday 19 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.