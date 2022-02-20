PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 29 on Sunday, 20 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, the last match of both teams in PSL 7 before playoffs. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Sultans have won 8, and United has won 4 matches. Multan Sultans have lifted the PSL trophy in the last season, and the United have been PSL Champions in Seasons 1 and 3. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 29 starts, let's see how Multan Sultans and Islamabad United performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Sultans and United played nine matches in the past PSL seasons; Sultans won 4 matches, and United won 5.

As per this parameter, we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team in the 29th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played four PSL 7 Round 2 matches. Sultans have beaten Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in the 1st Round and Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st and 2nd Round both times. Sultans have 16 points and are at the 1st position of the PSL 7 points table with a +1.226 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the 1st Round and Karachi Kings in the 1st and 2nd Round. United have 8 points and are at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.536 Net Run Rate.

Here Sultans looks favorite to win the 29th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second match this Season against Lahore Qalandars and achieved the target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators. Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Multan Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United, today's opponent, and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the First Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, and they won the match by 57 runs. The 6th match of Sultans, the first one in the PSL 7 2nd Round at Gaddafi Stadium, was against Peshawar Zalmi again. They smoothly won it by 42 runs as Peshawar could not chase the target.

Sultans played their 7th match against Lahore Qalandars and lost the match this time as they were all-out in the last over at 130 and didn't chase the target of 183. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it again against the Kings by seven wickets with three balls left.

The 9th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it when Gladiators could not chase the target of 246 runs and got all out at 128 in the 16th over.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, today's opponent and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put 229 runs on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 6th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 2nd match of United was against Karachi Kings; they won it by one run after an exciting match.

The 3rd Round 2 match of United in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi. They lost it as they did not chase the target of 207 runs.

4th Round 2 match of Islamabad United was against Lahore Qalandars. They lost this match as they didn't chase the target of 198.

Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 7

2nd match of Islamabad United and 4th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 first round was against each other. United will face Sultans again in their last PSL 2022 Round 2 match in Lahore. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. Multan Sultans made 217 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. Tim David scored 71 runs, Rilee Rossouw scored unbeatable 67, and Shan Masood scored 43. Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, and Hasan Ali got one wicket each in response to Multan's batting.

Afterward, Islamabad United failed to chase the target and got all out in the last over. The 91 runs of Shadab Khan didn't help United chase the target as no other batter stayed on the wicket. Khushdil Shah took 4, David Willey took 3, and Anwar Ali and Rumman Raees took one wicket each in response to Islamabad's batting.

Multan Sultans won by 20 runs at the end of the match. Let's see if United can beat them this time of confirm playing Eliminator 1.

PSL 2022 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 29.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 7 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Multan Sultans are the favorite in 29th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad United a favorite to win the 29th match of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Islamabad United.

Winning this match is vital for both teams to enter playoffs with good morale. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the 29th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United on 7:30 PM PST Sunday 20 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.