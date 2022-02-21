PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 2022 Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Match 30 on Monday, 21 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, the last match of both teams in PSL 7 before playoffs. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Qalandars have won 6, and Zalmi has won 5 matches. Lahore Qalandars have never lifted the PSL trophy, and the Zalmi have been PSL Champions in Season 2. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action despite the 100% crowd allowed; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Match 30 starts, let's see how Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Qalandars and Zalmi played 13 matches in the past PSL seasons; Qalandars won 5, and Zalmi won 8.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team in the 30th PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5, but now they perform great.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches in the 1st Round of PSL 2022. Also, both have played four PSL 7 Round 2 matches.

Lahore Qalandars have beaten Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Round, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd Round, and United Islamabad in the 1st and the 2nd Round. Qalandars have 12 points and are at the 2nd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.852 Net Run Rate.

On the other side, Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Islamabad United in the 2nd Round and Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in both the 1st and 2nd Round. Zalmi has 10 points and is at the 3rd position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.381 Net Run Rate.

Here Qalandars looks favorite to win the 30th PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, today's opponent and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

6th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, the first Round 2 match at their home ground was against Multan Sultans. They won against Sultans this time by 52 runs as Sultans couldn't chase the target of 183 and were all-out in the last over at 130. The 7th PSL 7 match of Lahore was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it this time by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played the 8th PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and lost it this time as they could not chase the target of 150. They played their 9th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won by 66 runs as Islamabad couldn't chase the target.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Zalmi played their first PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators. They won the match after an exciting game with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second match this season against United and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket.

The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, today's opponent, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200. Peshawar Zalmi played their 4th PSL 7 match against Kings and won it by nine runs when Kings could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Zalmi in the 1st Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Sultans. They couldn't chase the target and lost it.

The first match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium was again against Multan Sultans. They again lost the match against Sultan as they could not chase the target of 183 runs and got all out in the last over at 140. The 2nd match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings.

They won it again by 55 runs as Karachi didn't chase the target of 194 runs.

PSL 7 Round 2 3rd match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Zalmis won again by 24 runs as Gladiators did not chase the target of 186 runs. Their 9th math in PSL 7 was against United, and they won by ten runs as Islamabad could not chase the target.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 7

3rd match of Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 first round was against each other. Zalmi will face Qalandars again in their last PSL 2022 Round 2 match in Lahore. Their previous match was full of excitement.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to field first. Lahore Qalandars made 199 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs, Abdullah Shafique 41, and Mohammad Hafeez scored unbeatable 37 runs. Salman Irshad got 2, Hussain Talat and Usman Qadir got one wicket each in response to Lahore's batting.

Afterward, Peshawar Zalmi failed to chase the target. The 49 runs of Haider Ali and 41 of Kamran Akmal didn't help Zalmi chase the target. Zaman Khan took 3, David Wiese and Shaheen Afridi took two wickets each in response to Peshawar's batting.

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs at the end of the match. Let's see if Zalmi can beat them this time or not.

PSL 2022 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 7 Match 30.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Rashid Khan (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 7 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Lahore Qalandars are the favorite in 30th PSL 7 match. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Peshawar Zalmi a favorite to win the 30th match of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Peshawar Zalmi.

Winning this match is vital for both teams to enter playoffs with good morale. However, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 30th PSL 07 match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

