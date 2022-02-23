PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 2022 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 1 on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the Qualifier. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Play-off 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Sultans have won 9, and Qalandars has won 6 matches. Multan Sultans lifted the PSL trophy in Season 6, and the Qalandars have never been PSL Champions. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Play-off 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Play-off 1 starts, let's see how Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Sultans and Qalandars played nine matches in the past PSL seasons; Qalandars won 4, and Sultans won 5.

As per this parameter, we can say that Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team in the 31st PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 03 till Season 6, Multan Sultans played 43 PSL matches and won 20 with a 46.51 win percentage. They did not perform well in the early seasons of PSL, but now they are playing good cricket.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5, but now they perform great.

Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played five matches in the 1st and 2nd Rounds of PSL 2022.

Sultans have beaten Lahore Qalandars in the 1st Round and Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United in the 1st and 2nd Round both times. Sultans had 18 points, and they were at the 1st position of the PSL 7 points table with a +1.253 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage.

On the other side, Lahore Qalandars have beaten Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in 1st Round, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in 2nd Round, and Islamabad United in the 1st and the 2nd Round. Qalandars had 12 points, and they were at the 2nd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.765 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage.

Here Sultans looks favorite to win the 31st PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Multan Sultans in PSL 7

Sultans played their first PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and won it smoothly. They played their second match this Season against Lahore Qalandars, today's opponent, and achieved the target of 207 runs in the last over.

Sultans' third PSL 7 match was against Gladiators. Sultans won after an exciting match by six runs, with Gladiators all-out in the last over. Multan Sultans played their 4th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won it by 20 runs when United could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Sultans in the First Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Zalmis, and they won the match by 57 runs. The 6th match of Sultans, the first one in the PSL 7 2nd Round at Gaddafi Stadium, was against Peshawar Zalmi again. They smoothly won it by 42 runs as Peshawar could not chase the target.

Sultans played their 7th match against Lahore Qalandars, today's opponent, and lost the match this time as they were all-out in the last over at 130 and didn't chase the target of 183. The 8th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it against the Kings again by seven wickets with three balls left.

The 9th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 7 was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it when Gladiators could not chase the target of 246 runs and got all out at 128 in the 16th over. Their last match of Round 2 in PSL 7 was against Islamabad United. They won it by six wickets with 16 balls left at the end of the match.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans, today's opponent, and set a target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

6th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, the first Round 2 match at their home ground was against Multan Sultans, today's opponent. They won against Sultans this time by 52 runs as Sultans couldn't chase the target of 183 and were all-out in the last over at 130. The 7th PSL 7 match of Lahore was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it this time by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played the 8th PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and lost it this time as they could not chase the target of 150. They played their 9th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United and won by 66 runs as Islamabad couldn't chase the target. Their last match of Round 2 in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi, and they lost it as Peshawar won the Super Over.

Multan Sultans Vs.

Lahore Qalandars Head To Head in PSL 7

Both teams have played twice in the tournament against each other so far. Both have won one match each. Let's see the details below.

Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 Round 1

2nd match of Multan Sultans and 1st match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 first round was against each other. The match was exciting, from the first ball to the last one.

Sultans won the toss and elected to field first. Lahore Qalandars put a massive total of 206 at the loss of 5 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 76 runs, and Kamran Ghulam scored 43 runs.

Afterward, Multan Sultans chased the target in the last over. The three wickets of Shaheen Afridi and one wicket each of Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf couldn't help Qalandars. Shan Masood scored 83, Rizwan scored 69, and 18 runs of Khushdil Shah on four balls in the death overs made Sultans able to chase the target.

At the end of the match, Multan Sultans won by five wickets with two balls left.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 7 Round 2

Lahore faced Multan again in their first Round 2 match, the second one of Sultans in Gaddafi Stadium. This match was not as exciting as their previous one.

Sultans won the toss this time, too, and elected to field first. Lahore Qalandars put a total of 182 at the loss of 4 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 60 runs, Mohammad Hafeez scored 43, and Kamran Ghulam scored 42 runs. Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi, and Shahnawaz Dahani got one wicket each in response to Lahore's batting.

Afterward, Multan Sultans failed to chase the target and got all out in the last over. Sohaib Maqsood scored 29, Tim David scored 24, and Khushdil Shah scored 22. Zaman Khan got three wickets, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf got two wickets each in response to Multan's batting.

At the end of the match, Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs. Let's see who wins today and goes straight into the final and which team plays the Eliminator II.

PSL 2022 Play-off 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 1.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Tim David (Platinum) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Rilee Rossouw (Platinum) (Batsman)

Imran Tahir (Diamond) (Bowler)

Odean Smith (Diamond) (Bowler)

Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond) (Batsman)

Johnson Charles (Diamond) (Wicketkeeper)

Khushdil Shah (Gold) (Batsman)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Gold) (Batsman)

Anwar Ali (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Asif Afridi (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Imran Khan Snr. (Silver) (Bowler)

Rumman Raees (Silver) (Bowler)

Rovman Powell (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Dominic Drakes (Silver) (Bowler)

Aamer Azmat (Emerging) (Batsman)

Abbas Afridi (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ihsanullah (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Rizwan Hussain (Supplementary) (Batsman)

David Willey (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 7 Play-off 1 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Multan Sultans are the favorite in the Qualifier match of PSL 7. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Sultans a favorite to win The Qualifier of PSL 2022. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Sultans. However, the head-to-head in PSL 7 goes in favor of both teams for PSL 7 Play-off 1.

Winning this match is vital for both teams to qualify for the finals directly. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win the PSL 07 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Play-off 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Play-off 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars on 7:30 PM PST Wednesday 23 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.