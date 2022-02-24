PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 2022 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 2 on Thursday, 24 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, the Eliminator I. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Zalmi has won 6, and United has won 4 matches. Peshawar Zalmi lifted the PSL trophy in Season 2, and the United have been PSL Champions in Season 1 and 3. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Play-off 2 starts, let's see how Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Zalmi and United played 15 matches in the past PSL seasons; Zalmi won 8 matches, and United won 7.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team in the 32nd PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and they are presenting a good show this time.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have played five matches in the 1st and 2nd Rounds of PSL 2022.

Zalmi has beaten Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in the 2nd Round and Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators in the 1st and 2nd Round both times. Zalmi had 12 points, and they were at the 3rd position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.340 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage.

On the other side, Islamabad United has beaten Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Round, and Karachi Kings in 1st and 2nd Round both times. United had 8 points, and they were at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.069 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage.

Here Zalmi looks favorite team to win the 32nd PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7

Zalmi played their first PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators. They won the match after an exciting game with five wickets and two balls left. The Zalmis played the second match this season against United, today's opponent, and lost it when United chased the target in the 16th over, losing only one wicket.

The third game of Zalmi was against Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target of 200. Peshawar Zalmi played their 4th PSL 7 match against Kings and won it by nine runs when Kings could not chase the target.

The fifth and last match of Zalmi in the 1st Round of PSL 7 at National Stadium was against Sultans. They couldn't chase the target and lost it.

The first match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium was again against Multan Sultans. They again lost the match against Sultan as they could not chase the target of 183 runs and got all out in the last over at 140. The 2nd match of Zalmi in the 2nd Round of PSL 7 was against Karachi Kings. They won it again by 55 runs as Karachi didn't chase the target of 194 runs.

PSL 7 Round 2 3rd match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi won again by 24 runs as Gladiators did not chase the target of 186 runs. Their 9th math in PSL 7 was against United, today's opponent, and they won by ten runs as Islamabad could not chase the target.

Peshawar's last PSL 7 Round 2 match was against Lahore Qalandars. They won it in the Super Over with four balls left.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi, today's opponent, and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put 229 runs on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 6th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 2nd match of United was against Karachi Kings; they won it by one run after an exciting match. United's 3rd Round 2 match in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi, today's opponent. They lost it as they did not chase the target of 207 runs.

4th Round 2 match of Islamabad United was against Lahore Qalandars. They lost this match as they didn't chase the target of 198. PSL 7 Round 2 last match of United was against Multan Sultans; they lost it as Sultan chased the target of 106 runs in the 18th over.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 7

Both teams have played twice in the tournament against each other so far.

Both have won one match each. Let's see the details below.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7 Round 1

1st match of Islamabad United and 2nd match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 first round was against each other. The match was on Islamabad's side almost from the beginning.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. Peshawar Zalmi made 168 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Sherfane Rutherford scored unbeatable 70 runs, Ben Cutting scored 26, and Shoaib Malik scored 25 runs. In response to Peshawar's batting, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali got two wickets each, and Shadab Khan got one wicket.

Afterward, Islamabad United chased the target in the 16th over. Alex Hales scored unbeatable 82 runs, Paul Stirling scored 57, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored unbeatable 27. The only wicket of Paul Stirling was run out, and none of the Peshawar's bowlers could take a wicket.

Islamabad United won by nine wickets with 25 balls left at the end of the match.

Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 Round 2

Zalmi faced United again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match, the 3rd match of United in this Round. This match was exciting compared to their previous one.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi made 206 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. Mohammad Haris scored 70, Shoaib Malik scored 38 runs, and Yasir Khan scored 35 runs. In response to Peshawar's batting, Faheem Ashraf got 3, and Waqas Maqsood got two wickets.

Afterward, Islamabad United was unable to chase the target. Azam Khan scored 85, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 46, and Mubashir Khan scored 21. Salman Irshad got 3, and Wahab Riaz got two wickets in response to Islamabad's batting.

Peshawar Zalmi won by ten runs at the end of the match.

PSL 2022 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 2.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 Play-off 2 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum) (Captain) (Bowler)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 7 Play-off 2 will be the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite in Eliminator I match of PSL 7. Also, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Peshawar Zalmi. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad United a favorite to win Eliminator I of PSL 2022. However, the head-to-head in PSL 7 goes in favor of both teams for PSL 7 Play-off 2.

Winning this match is vital for both teams to advance in PSL 7. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the PSL 07 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United on 7:30 PM PST Thursday 24 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.