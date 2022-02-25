PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United - See PSL 2022 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 3 on Friday, 25 February 2022 at 7:30 PM PST, is between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, the Eliminator II. Those who are not in the stadium and have no access to the TV or any other LIVE stream can enjoy PSL 7 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Qalandars has won 6, and United has won 5 matches in PSL 7 so far. Lahore Qalandars never lifted the PSL trophy and the United have been PSL Champions in Season 1 and 3. No worries if you can't make it to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the live-action; you can still enjoy PSL 2022 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head Past Records

Before the PSL 2022 Play-off 3 starts, let's see how Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United performed in the head-to-head PSL matches in past seasons. Qalandars and United played 12 matches in the past PSL seasons; Qalandars won 3 matches, and United won 8.

As per this parameter, we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team in the 33rd PSL 2022 match.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Lahore Qalandars played 54 PSL matches and won 21 with a win percentage of 39.60. They did not perform great in any previous PSL season except PSL 5. They are performing great in this tournament, and we hope they will keep this pace.

Islamabad United Past Records in PSL

From PSL Season 01 till Season 6, Islamabad United played 65 PSL matches and won 36 with a win percentage of 56.15. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league and they are playing exceptional cricket this season.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have played five matches in the 1st and 2nd Rounds of PSL 2022.

Lahore Qalandars have beaten Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in 1st Round, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in 2nd Round, and Islamabad United in the 1st and the 2nd Round. Qalandars had 12 points, and they were at the 2nd position of the PSL 7 points table with a +0.765 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage. Furthermore, they lost the Qualifier and now will face Islamabad today.

On the other side, Islamabad United has beaten Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars in the 1st Round, and Karachi Kings in 1st and 2nd Round both times. United had 8 points, and they were at the 4th position of the PSL 7 points table with a -0.069 Net Run Rate at the end of the Round Stage. Furthermore, they had beaten Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator I.

Here Qalandars looks favorite team to win the 33rd PSL 7 match. Now let's look at the PSL 7 performance of both teams individually.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7

Qalandars played their first game in PSL 7 against Sultans and set a target of 207, but Sultans chased it in the last over. Qalandars played their second game against the Kings and won by six wickets with four balls left.

The third game of Lahore was against Zalmis, and Qalandars won it by 29 runs when Zalmis failed to chase the target of 200 runs. 4th match of Qalandars was much more exciting than the previous ones when they unbelievably beat United, today's opponent, by eight runs.

The fifth match of Qalandars and their last one of the PSL 7 first round at National Stadium was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it when Gladiators chased the target of 205 in the last over.

6th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, the first Round 2 match at their home ground was against Multan Sultans. They won against Sultans this time by 52 runs as Sultans couldn't chase the target of 183 and were all-out in the last over at 130. The 7th PSL 7 match of Lahore was against Quetta Gladiators. They won it this time by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played the 8th PSL 7 match against Karachi Kings and lost it this time as they could not chase the target of 150. They played their 9th PSL 7 match against Islamabad United, today's opponent, and won by 66 runs as Islamabad couldn't chase the target. Their last match of Round 2 in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi, and they lost it as Peshawar won the Super Over.

Lahore played the Play-off 1 against Multan Sultans. They lost the Qualifier match against Sultans as they were unable to chase the target of 164 runs.

Islamabad United in PSL 7

United played their first game in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi and won it after beating Peshawar by nine wickets with 25 balls left. The second game of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans, and United lost the match after an exciting game with United all-out in the last over.

United played their third match in PSL 7 against Gladiators. They put 229 runs on the scoreboard that Gladiators failed to chase. 4th game of Islamabad was against Lahore Qalandars, today's opponent, and they lost it by not chasing the target.

The last game of United in the PSL 7 first round was against Karachi Kings. They won the match smoothly by 42 runs. The 6th PSL 7 match and the 1st one of United in Round 2 was against Quetta Gladiators. They lost it against Gladiators this time as Gladiators chased the target of 200 in the last over.

PSL 7 Round 2 2nd match of United was against Karachi Kings; they won it by one run after an exciting match. United's 3rd Round 2 match in PSL 7 was against Peshawar Zalmi. They lost it as they did not chase the target of 207 runs.

4th Round 2 match of Islamabad United was against Lahore Qalandars, today's opponent. They lost this match as they didn't chase the target of 198. PSL 7 Round 2 last match of United was against Multan Sultans; they lost it as Sultan chased the target of 106 runs in the 18th over.

United played the 2nd Play-off against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday and won it by beating Peshawar by 5 wickets with 3 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 7

Both teams have played twice in the tournament against each other so far. Both have won one match each. Let's see the details below.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 7 Round 1

4th match of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in PSL 7 first round was against each other. The match was full of excitement.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. Lahore Qalandars made 174 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. Abdullah Shafique scored 44 runs, Fakhar Zaman scored 38, and Harry Brook scored 37. In response to Lahore's batting, Shadab Khan and Waqas Maqsood got four wickets each, and Mubashir Khan got one.

Afterward, Islamabad United was unable to chase the target. The 60 runs of Colin Munro and 52 of Shadab Khan didn't help United chase the target of 175. Haris Rauf took two wickets; Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi got one wicket each in response to United's batting.

Lahore Qalandars won by eight runs at the end of the match.

Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 Round 2

United faced Qalandars again in their 4th PSL 2022 Round 2 match, also the 4th one of Lahore. The match was on Lahore's side almost from the beginning.

Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore Qalandars made 197 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Harry Brook scored unbeatable 102 runs, Fakhar Zaman scored 51, and David Wiese scored 17. In response to Lahore's batting, Faheem Ashraf got 3 and Liam Dawson and Zahir Khan got one wicket each.

Afterward, Islamabad United was unable to chase the target. The 31 runs of Liam Dawson and unbeatable 30 runs of Danish Aziz didn't help United to chase the target of 198. Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan, and Shaheen Afridi got two wickets each in response to United's batting.

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs at the end of the match.

PSL 2022 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Squads

Let's look at the Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 7 Play-off 3.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 Play-off 3 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman (Platinum) (Batsman)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haris Rauf (Diamond) (Bowler)

David Wiese (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Abdullah Shafique (Gold) (Batsman)

Harry Brook (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Phil Salt (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Ben Dunk (Gold) (Wicketkeeper)

Matty Potts (Gold) (Bowler)

Ahmed Daniyal (Silver) (Bowler)

Dean Foxcroft (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Sohail Akhtar (Silver) (Batsman)

Kamran Ghulam (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Maaz Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Zaman Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Samit Patel (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Imran (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Akif Javed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 7 Play-off 3 will be the following players.

Asif Ali (Platinum) (Batsman)

Colin Munro (Platinum) (Batsman)

Hasan Ali (Platinum) (Bowler)

Shadab Khan (Diamond) (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond) (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Gold) (Batsman)

Azam Khan (Gold) (Wicketkeeperer)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Danish Aziz (Silver) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Paul Stirling (Silver) (Batsman)

Reece Topley (Silver) (Bowler)

Zafar Gohar (Silver) (Bowler)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Huraira (Emerging) (Batsman)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Musa Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Zahir Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

As per PSL 7 performance, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite in the Eliminator II match of PSL 7. Besides, the head-to-head in PSL 7 goes in favor of Sultans for PSL 7 Play-off 3. In contrast, the head-to-head history of both teams in previous PSL Seasons favors Islamabad United. Besides, the win percentage of both teams in previous seasons makes Islamabad United a favorite to win Eliminator II of PSL 2022.

Winning this match is vital for both teams to qualify for the PSL 7 final match. However, we predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the PSL 07 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) match in all such scenarios. Also, PSL is always unpredictable, and any over, even a ball, can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United on 7:30 PM PST Friday 25 February 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are not in the Gaddafi Stadium or away from TV; you will never miss any update of the PSL Season 07. Just stay tuned to UrduPoint for all instant updates of PSL 7 from Lahore.