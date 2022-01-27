PSL 7 will kick off at National Stadium Karachi today

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition will kick off today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The first match will be played between 2020 champions Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans after a curtain raiser ceremony.

Interestingly, two top batsmen of the national team including skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan are leading Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans respectively.

Babar Azam is much excited to lead Karachi Kings in this season. He also said that the first match of the tournament always had a lot of eyeballs and Multan Sultans could prove to be a tough opposition. "I am sure the fans will enjoy an interesting contest,"

On other hands, Multan Sultan captain Muhammad Rizwan said that they would show their potential to defend their PSL title and they would be taking the field tomorrow with an approach.

"There are new challenges in this season and they will play according to that, " said Muhammad Rizwan,

He said that Babar Azam is an excellent batsman and captain and his captaincy would have a good impact on Karachi Kings. He said that he was hopeful that the HBL PSL 7 would start with a great contest between the two sides.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the seating capacity was reduced to 25% for all matches in Karachi while a decision on the number of spectators in Lahore to be taken in due course.

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till February 7, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from February 10-27 .