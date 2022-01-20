PSL 7th: Five case of Covid-19 hit three franchises

(@Abdulla99267510)

The three franchises have reported five cases of coronavirus in players and some staff members and decided to join bio-secure bubble.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) As many as five new cases of Coronavirus were reported in three different franchises, the sources said on Thursday.

The increasing cases rang the alarm bell for fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season seventh.

According to the reports, not just the players but officials from the respective franchises turned positive for the virus. The majority of the players and all of the officials were likely to join the bio-bubble in Karachi by tonight. Pakistan Cricket board had set up bio-secure bubble for the players and staff members to conduct Covid-19 tests as majority of the personnel were engaged in activities related to cricket that could cause more cases in coming days.

The players and officials from all franchises started gathering in Karachi to join the bio-secure bubble for the next season of PSL.

The reports suggested that some of the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board were also reported positive for the virus besides families of some players.

The PCB, however, had ruled earlier that the matches would be held even if as many as seven players were tested positive in a camp. But the board was trying it’s the best to ensure suitable environment for the players to host the league in difficult times.