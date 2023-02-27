UrduPoint.com

PSL 8 Rawalpindi Leg To Begin From March 1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2023 | 06:04 PM

PSL 8 Rawalpindi leg to begin from March 1

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the training and media opportunities for the Rawalpindi leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 beginning March 1 at Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the training and media opportunities for the Rawalpindi leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 beginning March 1 at Pindi Stadium.

On Monday, the Karachi Kings practiced at the Islamabad Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi would practice at the Islamabad Cricket Club on Tuesday. Beforehand, both the captains would hold pre-match media conferences.

On March 1, Karachi Kings would take on Peshawar Zalmi with the toss to take place at 6:30 pm. Therefore there would be post-match media conferences, which will be live-streamed on the HBL PSL YouTube Channel.

A member of the losing side will attend the presser first, followed by a member of the winning side.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings would practice at the Islamabad Cricket Club on March 2. Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan would hold the pre-match media conference.

While from March 3 to 12, there would be post-match media conferences. A member of the losing side would attend the presser first, followed by a member of the winning side.

The schedule of women's teams' training and media opportunities would be shared closer to time.

The three matches would be played on March 8, 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the cricket fans of the twin cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) would have a lot to cheer, when PSL 8 begins at Pindi Stadium, hosting 14 matches of the tournament from March 1 to 12.

The cricket matches in Rawalpindi would begin with the 17th game of the league with Peshawar Zalmi facing Karachi Kings on March 1. The Rawalpindi leg would see three women's exhibition matches in place for the league.

Rawalpindi matches schedule- March 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators; March 3: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings; March 5: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; March 6: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; March 7: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars & Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans; March 8: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators; March 9: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; March 10: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans; March 11: Women Exhibition match & Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans; March 12: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Multan Islamabad Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Lahore Qalandars Shadab Khan March Women YouTube Islamabad United Karachi Kings Media From Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

“Ensure justice today there will be elections to ..

“Ensure justice today there will be elections tomorrow,” says Maryam Nawaz

11 minutes ago
 HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

24 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

33 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.