PSL 8 Rawalpindi leg to begin from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the training and media opportunities for the Rawalpindi leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 beginning March 1 at Pindi Stadium.

On Monday, the Karachi Kings practiced at the Islamabad Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi would practice at the Islamabad Cricket Club on Tuesday. Beforehand, both the captains would hold pre-match media conferences.

On March 1, Karachi Kings would take on Peshawar Zalmi with the toss to take place at 6:30 pm. Therefore there would be post-match media conferences, which will be live-streamed on the HBL PSL YouTube Channel.

A member of the losing side will attend the presser first, followed by a member of the winning side.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings would practice at the Islamabad Cricket Club on March 2. Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan would hold the pre-match media conference.

While from March 3 to 12, there would be post-match media conferences. A member of the losing side would attend the presser first, followed by a member of the winning side.

The schedule of women's teams' training and media opportunities would be shared closer to time.

The three matches would be played on March 8, 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the cricket fans of the twin cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) would have a lot to cheer, when PSL 8 begins at Pindi Stadium, hosting 14 matches of the tournament from March 1 to 12.

The cricket matches in Rawalpindi would begin with the 17th game of the league with Peshawar Zalmi facing Karachi Kings on March 1. The Rawalpindi leg would see three women's exhibition matches in place for the league.

Rawalpindi matches schedule- March 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators; March 3: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings; March 5: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; March 6: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; March 7: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars & Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans; March 8: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators; March 9: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; March 10: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans; March 11: Women Exhibition match & Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans; March 12: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi.