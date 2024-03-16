Open Menu

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel Fined Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:37 PM

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

Both the players plead guilty to the charges and accept the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have both been fined five per cent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night.

Abrar was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Islamabad United’s batting, when, while fielding, Abrar rolled the ball all along the ground despite being instructed by the umpires not to do so.

In a separate incident, in the same match, Saud was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

After dismissing United’s batter Salman Ali Agha in the 12th over, Saud went close to Salman and made remarks which could have provoked the batter.

Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney.

