PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel Fined Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Both the players plead guilty to the charges and accept the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have both been fined five per cent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night.
Abrar was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of Islamabad United’s batting, when, while fielding, Abrar rolled the ball all along the ground despite being instructed by the umpires not to do so.
In a separate incident, in the same match, Saud was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.
After dismissing United’s batter Salman Ali Agha in the 12th over, Saud went close to Salman and made remarks which could have provoked the batter.
Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.
The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Sports
-
KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide3 hours ago
-
Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct4 hours ago
-
Two tennis events held9 hours ago
-
Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs4 hours ago
-
Islamabad United advance, knocking out Gladiators in PSL 9 Eliminator 14 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters23 hours ago
-
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series23 hours ago
-
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups23 hours ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw23 hours ago
-
'Superstar' Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups23 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores23 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters1 day ago